  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Conference realignment drama intensifies as judge dismisses MWC's motion over $100 million lawsuit after 5 schools join Pac-12 expansion

Conference realignment drama intensifies as judge dismisses MWC's motion over $100 million lawsuit after 5 schools join Pac-12 expansion

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Oct 02, 2025 18:12 GMT
The Mountain West Conference and Pac-12 Commissioner Teresa Gould
The Mountain West Conference and Pac-12 Commissioner Teresa Gould

The Pac-12 expansion that started in earnest last year, after the conference was decimated by other Power Four conferences, borrowed heavily from the Mountain West Conference. The Pac-12 poached five members from the Mountain West to bolster its ranks to keep from going defunct.

Ad

The MWC sent a $55 million termination bill to the Pac-12 after five schools, including Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State, departed for the rejuvenated conference. The Pac-12 subsequently sued the MWC for the scheduling alliance, arguing that Oregon State and Washington State had no option in the agreement between the conferences.

The Mountain West then filed a motion to dismiss the suit that would have been a hiccup to the Pac-12 expansion and the two conferences went into mediation to find a compromise on the hefty termination fee.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After mediation failed in July, the Mountain West filed a motion to dismiss the original suit by the Pac-12 and on Thursday, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California Senior Judge Claudia Wilken dismissed the conference's motion.

“Although the Pac-12 agreed to the terms of the Scheduling Agreement, it has alleged that it was ‘desperate’ and ‘had little leverage’ at the time it entered into an agreement.
Ad
"To hold that a contract is exempt from antitrust scrutiny simply because one party reluctantly accepted its terms’ would be to misread section 1 of the Sherman Act, which reaches ‘every contract’ that unreasonably restrains trade," Wilken wrote.
Ad

Pac-12 expansion receives a boost after ruling

The ruling by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California gave the Pac-12 expansion a boost and the conference issued a statement celebrating the decision against the hefty termination fee issued by the Mountain West Conference.

"The Pac-12 Conference is pleased that the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California denied the Mountain West Conference's motion to dismiss," the Pac-12 said in a statement.
Ad
"We will move forward with our case. The ruling allows our antitrust and related claims to proceed. We remain confident in our position and focused on advancing academic excellence, athletic achievement, and the tradition that has defined the Pac-12 for more than a century."

The five schools that departed the Mountain West Conference to bolster the Pac-12 expansion will join the conference next year and after the addition of the Texas State Bobcats, they will reach the eight-team minimum required to be eligible for the college football playoffs.

About the author
Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

Know More
Edited by Cabral Opiyo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications