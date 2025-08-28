Conference realignment: UNLV AD throws shade at Pac-12 expansion while MWC struggles to add schools after mass exodus

UNLV athletic director Erick Harper threw shade at the Pac-12 about conference realignment in an interview published by the university on Aug. 19.

The Mountain West will experience a major shift in 2026, as five programs will leave the conference. Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State are all set to join the Pac-12.

The Rebels could have also joined the moving train. However, Harper dicussed the decision to remain in the Mountain West, which he defended in the interview.

“When it comes to conference realignment, I’m someone who looks at and considers everything, short term and long term, before ultimately determining what’s best for us," Harper said. "And based on the current landscape, we felt the best decision for us was to stay in the Mountain West.”

“For one thing, the Pac-12 is not what the Pac-12 once was. It’s the same logo but without USC, UCLA, Oregon, Washington, Utah; it’s not the same conference. And it’s no disrespect to those schools that are in the Pac-12 right now.”

How conference realignment has affected the Pac-12

The Pac-12, also known as the “Conference of the Champions,” no longer has a lot of member schools. A massive conference realignment exodus last year left it with only two members: Oregon State and Washington State. The conference will essentially operate as a two-member conference this season.

However, with seven more schools expected to join in 2026, the new Pac-12 will relaunch. Whether it'll regain its former level of prestige remains to be seen, but the conference is working on reaching a national audience with its events.

The conference recently signed a media deal with the CW Network that will run from 2026 to 2031. The network will broadcast football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball games, totaling up to 66 each season. Additionally, the Pac-12 also has media partnerships with ESPN and CBS Sports.

Meanwhile, the Mountain West will add three new members in 2026: UC Davis, Hawaii and UTEP.

