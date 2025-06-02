Conference realignment: When will Boise State join Pac-12? Exploring Broncos' departure from MWC

In a new round of conference realignment, five Mountain West Conference schools, including the Boise State Broncos, officially submitted their departure from the conference to join the new Pac-12 on Sunday.
Joining the Broncos in leaving the conference will be San Diego State, Fresno State, Colorado State, and Utah State. Current Pac-12 members Oregon State and Washington State, as well as Gonzaga, will also be integrating the newest version of the conference.
We explore how it came to be and how soon the conference realignment will come into effect.
When will Boise State join the Pac-12?
Boise State and other teams moving into the Pac-12 will officially become part of the conference in July 2026. While there are still some legal hurdles to clear, as the four Mountain West schools are suing the conference for their exit fees and the Pac-12 and MWC are undergoing mediation, the move was important for the schools.
Had Boise State and the other schools involved in the Pac-12 conference realignment missed the Jun. 1 deadline, their exit fee would have gone from $18 to $36 million. All five schools will comply with the MWC conference schedule rules in 2025.
Boise State's departure is notable, as they have been one of the most successful programs from the MWC in recent years. Last year, the Broncos went 12-2 and earned a spot in the College Football Playoff as the highest-ranked Group of 5 conference champions.
While Boise State lost its first game against the Penn State Nittany Lions, it was in the game for three quarters. In the past, Boise State has defeated programs like Oklahoma, TCU and Arizona in New Year's Six bowls. Getting Spencer Danielson's team automatically increases the level of play in the Pac-12.
Could any other MWC leave for the Pac-12 in conference realignment?
While anything can happen in the future, it's unlikely that any other MWC leaves for the Pac-12 ahead of the 2026 season. Because the Jun. 1 deadline has already passed, any team leaving would need to pay a higher fee.
Air Force and UNLV, two programs approached by the Pac-12, have agreed to remain in the MWC. Other programs are likely to stay put for the time being. Both conferences are negotiating TV deals, which could alter their future.
The Pac-12 needs one more football program to qualify as an FBS conference, so conference realignment might not be done. However, they may look at schools from other conferences to reach the threshold. While Gonzaga is the conference's eighth member, the school does not have a football program.
