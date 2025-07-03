"Congrats, you just lost to Michigan 3 times" - CFB fans roast Luke Fahey as 4-star QB commits to Ryan Day's Ohio State

Ryan Day's Ohio State landed a commitment from four-star quarterback Luke Fahey on Thursday. The six-foot-one, 200-pound signal-caller, who is part of the 2026 class, chose the Buckeyes over offers from Indiana and Stanford.

Ad

Hayes Fawcett @Hayesfawcett3 LINK BREAKING: Four-Star QB Luke Fahey has Committed to Ohio State, he tells me for @rivals The 6’1 200 QB from Mission Viejo, CA chose the Buckeyes over Indiana & Stanford “All Glory to God Happy birthday momma Go Bucks!!” https://on3.com/rivals/luke-fahey-237586/

Ad

Trending

Soon after Fahey's commitment to Ohio State, fans on social media mocked the QB. One even pointed out how the Buckeyes have lost to rival Michigan three times in a row.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Congrats young man you just lost to Michigan 3 times," one tweeted.

Underwood Unleashed @Underwood_szn LINK Congrats young man you just lost to Michigan 3 times

Ad

"Buddy better have the transfer portal on speed dial cause he ain’t playing for 4 years minimum," another wrote.

"See you in the transfer portal in 2 years," a third commented.

A few others also aimed cheeky digs at Day's Ohio State.

"Day battling it out against Stanford has to be a new low for that small program," a user tweeted.

Ad

"This is the best Ohio state could do?" another asked.

"Over who and WHO? Lmao," one wrote.

According to On3, Fahey is ranked as the No. 382 overall prospect and the No. 28 quarterback in the 2026 class. He is the 20th commitment for the Buckeyes in this cycle.

Fahey had a strong junior year at Mission Viejo in California. He recorded 1,638 passing yards and 17 touchdowns, completing 105 of 137 passes with no interceptions. He also posted 183 rushing yards.

Ad

Fahey will be hoping to post even better numbers in his senior year before entering the collegiate level.

Ryan Day is yet to decide on Ohio State's QB1 for 2025 season

Ohio State HC Ryan Day - Source: Getty

Ryan Day is yet to confirm Ohio State's starting quarterback for the 2025 season. The Buckeyes are likely to pick between Julian Sayin or Lincoln Kienholz as their QB1.

Ad

Day still has just under two months to decide who will lead Ohio State's offense next season. However, he will want to make a decision as soon as possible to give the rest of his players some clarity.

The Buckeyes, who won the national title last season, will open their 2025 season by hosting Arch Manning's Texas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place