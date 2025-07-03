"Congrats, you just lost to Michigan 3 times" - CFB fans roast Luke Fahey as 4-star QB commits to Ryan Day's Ohio State

Ryan Day's Ohio State landed a commitment from four-star quarterback Luke Fahey on Thursday. The six-foot-one, 200-pound signal-caller, who is part of the 2026 class, chose the Buckeyes over offers from Indiana and Stanford.
Soon after Fahey's commitment to Ohio State, fans on social media mocked the QB. One even pointed out how the Buckeyes have lost to rival Michigan three times in a row.
"Congrats young man you just lost to Michigan 3 times," one tweeted.
"Buddy better have the transfer portal on speed dial cause he ain’t playing for 4 years minimum," another wrote.
"See you in the transfer portal in 2 years," a third commented.
A few others also aimed cheeky digs at Day's Ohio State.
"Day battling it out against Stanford has to be a new low for that small program," a user tweeted.
"This is the best Ohio state could do?" another asked.
"Over who and WHO? Lmao," one wrote.
According to On3, Fahey is ranked as the No. 382 overall prospect and the No. 28 quarterback in the 2026 class. He is the 20th commitment for the Buckeyes in this cycle.
Fahey had a strong junior year at Mission Viejo in California. He recorded 1,638 passing yards and 17 touchdowns, completing 105 of 137 passes with no interceptions. He also posted 183 rushing yards.
Fahey will be hoping to post even better numbers in his senior year before entering the collegiate level.
Ryan Day is yet to decide on Ohio State's QB1 for 2025 season
Ryan Day is yet to confirm Ohio State's starting quarterback for the 2025 season. The Buckeyes are likely to pick between Julian Sayin or Lincoln Kienholz as their QB1.
Day still has just under two months to decide who will lead Ohio State's offense next season. However, he will want to make a decision as soon as possible to give the rest of his players some clarity.
The Buckeyes, who won the national title last season, will open their 2025 season by hosting Arch Manning's Texas.
