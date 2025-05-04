"Congrats Mark Ingram II": Alabama world celebrates former Crimson Tide star's massive achievement

Mark Ingram II added a new accomplishment to his career with the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday. The 2009 Heisman Trophy winner and national champion was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame.

Ingram's induction was celebrated by the Crimson Tide football Instagram account, which posted an image congratulating the former running back on the honor.

Some fans congratulated Ingram by responding to the post. Alabama fans showed love to their standout running back for a new milestone years after retiring from football.

"👏👏👏👏 congrats @markingramll 👏👏👏," a fan wrote.

"Congratulations 22! Roll Tide @markingramll !" a fan said.

"Well deserved! One of his daughters was born in Tuscaloosa!," another fan said.

In his Heisman-winning season of 2009, Mark Ingram ran for 1,58 yards and 18 touchdowns while leading Alabama to the national title. Some fans remembered his achievement on the field on this occasion and even threw shade at other programs' retiring numbers.

"RMFT 🗣️ Roll the Tape," a fan said.

"Should have post his highlights bc slot of peoples don’t know how major this guy was 🔥🔥," another fan wrote.

"Bama's 1st Heisman winner and yet there's no need to retire a jersey.." a fan added.

Reactions to Mark Ingram's induction into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame. - Source: Instagram/@albamafbl

Ingram also had a successful NFL career, playing for 11 seasons with the New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens, and Houston Texans. He retired with 8,111 rushing yards and 65 touchdowns, as well as 2,521 receiving yards and 10 scores through the air. He is now a college football analyst at Fox.

Who entered the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2025 besides Mark Ingram?

The Alabama Sports Hall of Fame inducted eight new members. The class of 2025 was headlined by Crimson Tide running back Mark Ingram, but he wasn't the only new member to be enshrined on Saturday.

There were two other football players inducted into the Hall: Memphis State and Seattle Seahawks linebacker Keith Butler and Auburn and New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Frank Warren.

Other athletes inducted were tennis player Roberta Allison Baumgartner, Oregon track athlete Otis Davis (who also played basketball and baseball at Air Force), Auburn and San Antonio Spurs basketball player Mike Mitchell, Milwaukee Brewers baseball player Charles "Butch" Moore, and golfer Jason Dufner.

This was the 57th annual induction ceremony of the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame, which celebrates the best athletes who have had an impact in the state.

