Connor Shaw health update: Latest on ex-South Carolina QB after collapsing at son's football game

Former South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Connor Shaw collapsed on the field while coaching his nine-year-old son's football game on Wednesday evening according to a report by The State. He was given CPR on the field before an ambulance took him to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, where he still remains. According to the report, Shaw was at the game being played at the Simpsonville Recreation Department.Amid the wait for a Connor Shaw health update, South Carolina fans will recall his heroics for the Gamecocks between 2010 and 2013 when he led the team to both the Outback Bowl (2012) and Capital One Bowl (2011 &amp; 2013) before departing for the NFL. Connor Shaw was a star for the GamecocksAfter starring for Flowery Branch High School, Georgia, Connor Shaw was a three-star recruit in the class of 2010, according to ESPN. He opted to join the South Carolina Gamecocks over offers from the Stanford Cardinal, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the West Virginia Mountaineers. Shaw got limited minutes as a freshman at USC, but in 2011, Shaw was named the SEC Player of the Week on his first college football start against the Kentucky Wildcats after benching established QB1 Stephen Garcia.By the end of his college football career, during which he tallied 6,074 yards, resulting in 56 touchdowns, Shaw held the record for the most wins by a Gamecocks quarterback. Despite his productive career in Columbia, he went undrafted in the 2014 NFL draft but was signed by the Cleveland Browns afterward and he played one game for them when starter Johnny Manziel was injured. After his stint in Cleveland, Shaw signed with the Chicago Bears in 2016 after he was claimed off waivers. For his services to the Gamecocks, Connor Shaw was elected to the South Carolina athletics hall of fame in 2021. After the end of his NFL career in 2016, Shaw became the Furman Paladins' tight ends coach in 2018, but he inexplicably resigned before the start of the season in August. He returned to Columbia in 2020 as the team’s director of player development before being elevated to the USC quarterbacks coach position when coach Will Muschamp was fired. When new USC coach Shane Beamer was appointed in 2021, Shaw was shifted from QB coach to the director of football relations, where he assisted the team in recruitment and as a liaison to former South Carolina players.