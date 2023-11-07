The NCAA has teamed up with Central Michigan University in an investigation involving the appearance of an individual resembling former Michigan staff member Connor Stalions on the sideline in the season opener against Michigan State in September.

Stalions is at the center of the ongoing investigation into the Michigan football program on the allegation of sign-stealing. He was said to have allegedly led the operation of in-person scouting at the games of future opponents, which the Wolverines have been accused of.

Connor Stalions, a retired United States Marine Corps captain, was initially suspended by the University of Michigan after the NCAA announced the ongoing investigation. However, he was reported to have submitted his resignation letter to the school on Friday.

CMU continues its efforts to unravel the situation

Central Michigan commenced an investigation last week on the appearance of a Connor Stalions look-alike on its sideline. The school's athletic director, Amy Folan, made the announcement this past Tuesday and confirmed that the school had only received the information a day earlier.

"We are in the process of determining the facts surrounding them," Folan said in a statement. "As this process is ongoing, we have no further comment at this time."

The university will, however, be getting some help from the governing body in its effort to discover the identity of the mystery individual. The unidentified man at the season-opening matchup wore CMU-issued clothing and possessed a bench area credential.

The Chippewas were unaware of Connor Stalions' presence

CMU coach Jim McElwain has confirmed the team was unaware of the presence of the alleged Connor Stalions on the sideline during the game against Michigan State. Speaking after the Week 9 game against Northern Illinois, McElwain said the team does not tolerate such actions:

“We were totally unaware of it. We certainly don’t condone it in any way, shape or form. I do know that his name was on none of the passes that were let out. We just keep tracing it back and tracing it back and try to figure it out. It's in good hands with our people. And there's no place in football for that.”

This individual stood alongside several of the team's coaches during the game against the Spartans. Furthermore, the person wore a bench credential bearing the designation "VB," which typically provides access to the designated area between the 20-yard lines.