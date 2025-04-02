Connor Stalions claims 3 teams that specifically abused the 2018 Michigan team from a signaling perspective

Former Michigan Wolverines staffer Connor Stalions believes a couple of teams were cheating well before he was stealing signs.

Stalions was the focus of college football for months as Michigan was accused of illegally stealing signs. Although Stalions says he stole them legally, he ended up stepping down from Michigan's staff.

However, Stalions claims Michigan was behind stealing signs as he claims in 2018, Ohio State, Penn State and Indiana all were stealing their signs.

"All of it stems back to 2018 where pretty much every team was just abusing us, from a signal perspective, every team or specific teams, most teams, but specifically Penn State, Indiana and of course, Ohio State," Stalions said to DailyWire.

Stalions has said in the past that other teams were stealing Michigan's signs, which hurt the Wolverines on the field. With that, he dedicated his time to becoming the best sign stealer in the nation and helping to even the playing field.

However, Stalions was the focus of an NCAA investigation that focused on him allegedly attending games live and videotaping the sidelines to get their signs. It was considered advanced scouting, which is illegal in college sports.

Connor Stalions hopes to get a championship ring from Michigan one day

Despite Connor Stalions being on the coaching staff for the year the Michigan Wolverines won the national championship, he has yet to get a championship ring.

Stalions stepped down during the season during the investigation. However, he's still hopeful he can eventually get a championship ring once everything passes.

“No, not yet,” Stalions told On3. “Maybe one day. Because the investigation is still going on. … I don’t talk to them, they don’t talk to me, right? Once it’s over, who knows?"

Stalions also makes it clear that him stealing signs didn't make Michigan good. Instead, he says it was the players, their attention to detail and what they did on and off the field.

"Why is Michigan Football so good? The improvement of the daily habits and attention to detail that starts in the weight room. You don’t really get that edge anywhere else unless you have something like that where it is that attention to detail,” Stalions said.

Since stepping down from Michigan, Stalions became the offensive coordinator at Belleville High School. There, he coached the top-high school recruit, Bryce Underwood, who eventually flipped from LSU to Michigan.

