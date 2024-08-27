Connor Stalions documentary: How to watch 'Untold: Sign Stealer' on Netflix? Release date and more

The Connor Stalions documentary has officially been released on Netflix. The sports documentary is a tell-all first look at the former Michigan staffer who allegedly stole signs.

The documentary is called "Sign Stealer," and it is part of Netflix's "Untold" series. The episode runs for one hour and 27 minutes.

How to watch Connor Stalions' "Untold: Sign Stealer" documentary?

Fans can watch Connor Stalions' "Untold: Sign Stealer" on Netflix. To watch it, fans must have a Netflix subscription.

The documentary was released at 3 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

"In this sports documentary, Connor Stalions addresses the allegations surrounding the Michigan football sign-stealing scandal for the first time," Netflix's description reads.

"Sign Stealer" is directed by Micah Brown.

Connor Stalions claims he never advanced scouted

The documentary is a must-watch for college football fans, as it is the first time that Connor Stalions is going on record to talk about the sign-stealing allegations.

During the episode, Stalions claimed he never advanced scouted in his career and denied all the allegations against him.

"I've never advanced scouted," he said in the film, via FOX Sports. "I obtain signals the same way every other team does. What sets me apart is the way in which I organize information and process it on game day."

Stalions has since left his role at Michigan and was recently hired by Detroit Mumford High School to be its defensive coordinator.

"I got the most hated man in college football right now, Connor Stalions," Mumford head coach William McMichael told David Goricki of The Detroit News. "He's my defensive coordinator."

Stalions served as a player personnel analyst at Michigan but became the center of attention in the college football world. Stalions was alleged to have stolen signs of opposing teams, which helped the Wolverines end up winning the national championship in 2023.

Michigan receives NCAA notice of allegations in Connor Stalions' sign-stealing

The Michigan Wolverines received a notice of allegations from the NCAA in the Connor Stalions' sign-stealing allegations.

"The NCAA can confirm that a Notice of Allegations has been distributed to the school and involved parties in the Michigan investigation," the NCAA said in a statement. "To protect the integrity of the infractions process as the case progresses forward, the NCAA will not provide any further comment on the specifics included."

Stalions is reportedly the ringleader of the sign-stealing allegations, as he apparently attended other teams' games in the stands and videotaped them from the sidelines to steal the signs.

