Connor Stalions potential spygate gets more intricate as man resembling Michigan staffer spotted on Chippewas sideline

The story surrounding Michigan's suspended staffer Connor Stalions has been ongoing for over a week now, and there is a new wrinkle as photos showing someone resembling him on an opposing sideline have emerged. There have been several images floating on social media that show a man on the Central Michigan sidelines looking like Stalions.

ESPN said CMU was notified late Monday about the photos circulating, and the person in question had a press credential reading "VB" for visiting bench in the opening game against the Michigan State Spartans on Sept. 1.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Central Michigan Chippewas athletic director Amy Folan issued a statement about the alleged incident and said the school is investigating the matter:

"We are in the process of determining the facts surrounding them. As this process is ongoing, we have no further comment at this time."

Connor Stalions has been at the center of an alleged in-person scouting and sign-stealing scandal gripping the college football world. As per ESPN, Michigan State is aware of the incident and is discussing next steps.

Michigan played the Spartans on Oct. 21 and won in a blowout 49-0 away victory.

If Connor Stalions was on the sidelines, what could the ramifications be?

The reports about Michigan analyst Connor Stalions being pictured on the sidelines are not good for the program as the NCAA continues its investigations. The Wolverines already came into the season with coach Jim Harbaugh being handed a self-imposed suspension for the first three games due to an NCAA violation, so things have looked shaky off the field.

The biggest thing is that, reportedly, the Michigan Wolverines pulled a contract extension from Harbaugh recently. It will be interesting to see what Harbaugh's future at Michigan will be as the leader of this Wolverines team. Many observers believe the coach should have at least some knowledge of what Stalions was up to.

In terms of Connor Stalions, if he is found to be the person on the sidelines of that Central Michigan vs. Michigan State opening game, it will make it the first time he has been pictured at an opposing sideline. That might pressure Michigan to go beyond the suspension-with-pay fine levied against Stalions as the school does its own investigation.

The Michigan Wolverines are currently second in college football, according to the most recent AP Poll, and there could be some ramifications surrounding their postseason eligibility on the table as well. As of this writing, nothing has been announced, but it is something to monitor going forward for the Wolverines.