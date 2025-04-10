Conspiracy theory lands Shedeur Sanders in Dallas as Chicago Bears benefit from Colorado QB's draft fall

Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders has been viewed as a top-five pick for several months. However, with the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants signing QBs in NFL free agency, it appears more likely that he could fall out of the top five and possibly even the top 10.

Ad

On Thursday's episode of "The Sick Podcast with Adam Rank," Chicago Bears insider Greg Braggs Jr. discussed a scenario where if Shedeur Sanders falls to No. 10, the Pittsburgh Steelers could be forced to trade up to the Bears' No. 10 pick to select Sanders so that the Dallas Cowboys do not get him.

"Can I give you my conspiracy theory here? Conspiracy theory about Shedeur Sanders because Adam Hoge keeps bringing up the scenario that Shedeur falls to 10 and a team like the Steelers trades up to 10 to get him. He said, that's not gonna happen because if he falls to 10, why would the Steelers trade up because nobody else behind the Bears is gonna happen? I disagree."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Who is the team right behind the Bears? The Dallas Cowboys hired Brian Schottenheimer as a one-and-done coach. They were courting Deion Sanders, who just received a huge payday from the Colorado Buffaloes, but that does not stop Deion Sanders. Dallas isn't beholden to Brian Schottenheimer and Dak Prescott. They've been a sinking ship for years."

Ad

He went on to explain how the Cowboys will likely take Sanders if he is available when they draft at No. 12.

"Dallas Cowboys have a serious interest. He's not making it past 12 because the Cowboys will draft Shedeur Sanders and next year hire Deion Sanders as the head coach. It's as clear as day. If the Steelers are paying attention and they want Shedeur Sander that bad, then they're gonna have to trade up ahead of the Dallas Cowboys to 10 if they want him."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shedeur Sanders will reportedly visit with the Las Vegas Raiders

While the Browns and Giants are less likely to draft a quarterback after NFL free agency, that does not mean Sanders will necessarily fall out of the top 10. Other teams in the top 10 could have QB interest, including the Las Vegas Raiders.

Shedeur Sanders will reportedly visit the Las Vegas Raiders facility early next week according to insider Jordan Schultz. Another team in the top 10 that could be interested in Sanders is the New York Jets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.