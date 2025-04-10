Conspiracy theory lands Shedeur Sanders in Dallas as Chicago Bears benefit from Colorado QB's draft fall

Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders has been viewed as a top-five pick for several months. However, with the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants signing QBs in NFL free agency, it appears more likely that he could fall out of the top five and possibly even the top 10.
On Thursday's episode of "The Sick Podcast with Adam Rank," Chicago Bears insider Greg Braggs Jr. discussed a scenario where if Shedeur Sanders falls to No. 10, the Pittsburgh Steelers could be forced to trade up to the Bears' No. 10 pick to select Sanders so that the Dallas Cowboys do not get him.
"Can I give you my conspiracy theory here? Conspiracy theory about Shedeur Sanders because Adam Hoge keeps bringing up the scenario that Shedeur falls to 10 and a team like the Steelers trades up to 10 to get him. He said, that's not gonna happen because if he falls to 10, why would the Steelers trade up because nobody else behind the Bears is gonna happen? I disagree."
"Who is the team right behind the Bears? The Dallas Cowboys hired Brian Schottenheimer as a one-and-done coach. They were courting Deion Sanders, who just received a huge payday from the Colorado Buffaloes, but that does not stop Deion Sanders. Dallas isn't beholden to Brian Schottenheimer and Dak Prescott. They've been a sinking ship for years."
He went on to explain how the Cowboys will likely take Sanders if he is available when they draft at No. 12.
"Dallas Cowboys have a serious interest. He's not making it past 12 because the Cowboys will draft Shedeur Sanders and next year hire Deion Sanders as the head coach. It's as clear as day. If the Steelers are paying attention and they want Shedeur Sander that bad, then they're gonna have to trade up ahead of the Dallas Cowboys to 10 if they want him."
Shedeur Sanders will reportedly visit with the Las Vegas Raiders
While the Browns and Giants are less likely to draft a quarterback after NFL free agency, that does not mean Sanders will necessarily fall out of the top 10. Other teams in the top 10 could have QB interest, including the Las Vegas Raiders.
Shedeur Sanders will reportedly visit the Las Vegas Raiders facility early next week according to insider Jordan Schultz. Another team in the top 10 that could be interested in Sanders is the New York Jets.
Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.