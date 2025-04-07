"Cook Kyle cook": Fans hyped up with NFL insider's sarcasm about Shedeur Sanders hate

NFL analyst Kyle Brandt took to "Good Morning Football" and responded to the criticisms that Shedeur Sanders has faced. After Colorado Pro Day, Sanders received a lot of flak for his tendency to "tap" the football before throwing the ball.

Brandt hit back at those critics, mocking them for their takes and pointing out the other NFL greats, such as Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, also tapped the football before throwing.

Fans took to X to react to Brandt's defense of Sanders.

"I have said this before. Patting the ball don’t matter if you have the arm talent to get it there. The question now becomes, does Shedeur have the arm talent? If you are going to pat the ball, you have to deliver on time, accurate with a zip. All the QBs you mentioned have the arm," a fan said.

"You’re gonna know everything you need to know from their preseason action. Guys don’t usually struggle or look scared in the pocket from day 1. Speed, arm strength, Wonderlik… all BS metrics. He played in the Big 12 so those are garbage optics, too," another fan said.

"He throws a smooth long ball which looks easy to catch when given time and patting the ball is not a huge deal for me. I would however like to see him put some zip on the ball on outside moves and crossing patterns," a fan wrote.

"When the quarterback pats the ball it’s for a reason. It to push the ball deeper into the other hand so you have a better grip on the ball," another fan wrote.

Where will Shedeur Sanders land in the 2025 NFL Draft?

NCAA Football: Colorado NFL Showcase - Source: Imagn

Many draft analysts consider Shedeur Sanders to be one of the top quarterbacks in this year's class. While many considered Sanders and Cam Ward to be neck-and-neck for a long time, as the draft approaches, many now believe Ward has the edge.

The Tennessee Titans have the first overall pick in the draft, and after visiting Ward for dinner before his Pro Day in Miami, they are anticipated to take the Miami quarterback.

While some believed the Cleveland Browns or New York Giants at second and third overall, respectively, could take Sanders with their first-round selections. However, the two teams could look at positions other than quarterback with players like Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter available.

With his draft stock slipping in recent months, it will be interesting to see where Sanders ultimately ends up when it's all said and done in Green Bay later this month.

