Cooper DeJean injury update: Latest on Iowa CB availability for the NFL combine 2024

Cooper DeJean is set to transition to the professional stage after three eventful seasons at Iowa. The cornerback is at the 2024 NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.

However, DeJean is currently recovering from a fractured fibula he suffered in November, which made him miss the Hawkeyes’ final game of the 2023 season. There’s been a lot of speculation about his status for the combine. Let’s examine his injury update.

Cooper DeJean’s injury update

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Cooper DeJean has disclosed that he won't be participating in any drills at the NFL scouting combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. However, the cornerback expressed optimism about his health, indicating that it is moving in a positive direction ahead of the draft.

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

DeJean said Thursday at the combine that he’s received medical clearance to get back to action in a couple of weeks. Although he doesn't plan to participate in Iowa's pro day, he anticipates organizing a workout ahead of the NFL draft in April.

“I’ve been rehabbing ever since," DeJean said. "Just started running full speed last week. I plan on working out at some point before the draft. … I am cleared. I’m just progressing right now.”

“I’ll work out sometime before the draft … sometime definitely before the draft, early April. I just started running full speed last week, so I haven’t been able to train like I want to.”

He will have meetings with NFL teams and also take part in a series of medical evaluations at the combine. DeJean also plans to hold his own pro day when he eventually gets cleared, following in the footsteps of former Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum in 2020.

Cooper DeJean’s college career at Iowa

Cooper DeJean arrived at Iowa in 2021 as a four-star prospect and was relatively involved in his freshman season. He served as a backup cornerback, appearing in seven games.

DeJean became a starter in his sophomore season with the Hawkeyes, playing in 13 games and recording 75 tackles, three tackles for loss, five interceptions and eight passes defended.

He retained the starting spot in his junior season in 2023, but his college career ended with a fibula injury in November. The cornerback played 30 games in his college career, recording 120 tackles, five tackles for loss, seven interceptions and 13 passes defended.

Playing as a cornerback and punt returner at Iowa, DeJean showcased a fantastic level of versatility that will prove beneficial as he transitions to the next level in the NFL.