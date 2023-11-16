Cooper DeJean injury update: What happened to Iowa CB's leg?

Iowa Hawkeyes junior defensive back Cooper DeJean reportedly suffered a foot injury in practice Monday morning. DeJean has been one of the best cornerbacks in college football, but as per The Athletic, the star player has a broken fibula, which will sideline him for the remainder of the season.

DeJean may be able to recover in time for a bowl game if it is later in December, but there is currently no timetable for a return. This is a massive blow to the Iowa Hawkeyes as they lost one of their best defensive pieces.

DeJean has been a force on the program's defensive and special teams portions, being the Hawkeyes' punt returner. He has 41 tackles with five pass deflections and two interceptions as a cornerback while catching 21 punts for 241 yards with a touchdown on special teams.

His efforts made him a finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy this season, given to the best defensive player in college football.

As of this writing, coach Kirk Ferentz or the University of Iowa has confirmed the report.

What does Cooper DeJean's injury mean for his NFL draft status?

With Cooper DeJean being a junior, he is eligible to declare for the 2024 NFL draft as he is three years removed from high school. He has been neck-and-neck with Alabama Crimson Tide's Kool-Aid McKinstry as the top cornerback in the draft class, showcasing his ability to dominate when on the field.

With his size (6-foot-1, 205 pounds), DeJean can play multiple positions and should be able to heal from a reported broken foot long before the NFL Combine begins on Feb. 26, 2024. Playing at an elite level, he will be a first-round pick and continue to impress at the next level.

Who will replace Cooper DeJean for the Iowa Hawkeyes?

The Iowa Hawkeyes have depth at the cornerback position, but finding someone who can do what DeJean has done for the program is difficult. Listed as his backup on the Iowa cornerback depth chart is redshirt freshman Deshaun Lee, who has appeared in three games and has 16 tackles with a pair of pass deflections.

The Hawkeyes defense just took a massive hit, but the third-best defense in points per game allowed (12.3) should be able to continue rolling despite losing their best player.