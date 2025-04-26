"Corniest sh*t u can do": Fan blasted for pranking Shedeur Sanders with fake call as QB desperately awaits Roger Goodell's announcement

Shedeur Sanders is still waiting to hear his name called in the ongoing 2025 NFL draft. The Colorado quarterback, son of NFL legend Deion Sanders, was projected to be a first-round pick. He not only went undrafted in the first round but also the second.

Shedeur Sanders is still awaiting a call from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, but he was prank-called by someone pretending to be associated with a team. The caller told Sanders that he would "have to wait a little longer" to get drafted. The interaction, included in Sanders' draft live stream, was shared on X on Friday.

However, fans shamed the prank caller.

"Corniest sh*t you can do," wrote one.

An X user calls the prank call corny

"Ehhh. I'm all for the jokes and memes when it's for fun, this is just messed up mean," wrote another.

A reply points out the meanness of the prank call

"That's sad really," posted one.

Someone calls Sanders' prank call sad

"LAME," wrote another.

An X user calls the prank call lame

Others admitted that they aren't fans of Sanders but still recognize that the prank call was wrong.

"I'm not the biggest Shedeur fan, but they dead wrong for doing this 😭 you could see they were genuinely excited," wrote one fan.

A reply says the prank call was wrong even though they're not a Sanders fan

"Even with his ego, it's cruel to post this let alone do it," another posted.

An X user calls the prank call cruel despite Sanders' ego

Why is Shedeur Sanders still waiting to get drafted?

Analysts and fans alike are struggling to understand why Shedeur Sanders is still waiting to be drafted in the third round. The drop in his draft stock is likely due to concerns about his skill set and attitude.

As one of the replies on X mentioned, Sanders' ego has caused distaste for some. It seems his personality was a problem during pre-draft interviews. NFL Network shared a quote from an anonymous NFL assistant coach about the quarterback's interview.

"The worst formal interview I've ever been in in my life," the anonymous coach said. "He's so entitled. He takes unnecessary sacks. He never plays on time. He has horrible body language. He blames teammates. ... But the biggest thing is, he's not that good."

NCAA Football: Colorado NFL Showcase - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders' sack values have also been a concern. He has been the nation's mock-sacked quarterback two seasons in a row, being sacked 42 times this season and a career-high 52 times as a junior.

The Colorado star was the third ranked quarterback in the 2025 NFL Combine, but issues surrounding his interviews and sacks could be why Sanders still hasn't been drafted.

