Could Deion Sanders & Colorado make a move to The Big Ten? Exploring the Colorado Buffaloes jilting Big 12, joining Pac-12's USC and UCLA instead

While Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes remain in the Pac-12, there have been plenty of rumors that they could join the Big 12. Radio host Greg Swaim recently reported that the Buffaloes, along with the Arizona Wildcats, are on their way to the Big 12, tweeting:

"BREAKING: Nothing becomes official until the #Pac12 gets their TV deal finalized, but now multiple sources tell us tonight that the #Buffs and #BearDown will move to the #Big12. No word on the #Utes and #SunDevils, but Yormark may just take two and save some spots for #ACC teams."

While nothing has materialized in over a month since Swaim's report, a move to the Big 12 is not off the table.

While nothing has materialized in over a month since Swaim's report, a move to the Big 12 is not off the table. Take a look at whether or not the Big Ten could be an option if the Buffaloes do decide to leave the Pac-12 and a Big 12 move doesn't happen.

Could the Colorado Buffaloes join the Big Ten?

The UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans are set to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten on July 1, 2024. The conference is also reportedly targeting the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies. During a recent appearance on KSL Unrivaled, Jake Shapiro of Denver Sports shared that he believes the Big Ten could also be an option for the Colorado Buffaloes, despite their link to the Big 12:

"I think Colorado is looking for lifeboats at this point. There is a reason why they left the Big 12 years ago. The Big 12 culturally, academic standpoint does not align with what CU stands for as a school. I personally do not want them to go back to the Big 12."

"I think the goal for CU is to find its way into the Big Ten, but I'm also really fascinated with College Football Playoff expansion if it is really that imperative for Colorado to jump conferences despite television rights deals…I’d advise against making a rash decision right now as the climate is shifting more quickly."

Check out Jake Shapiro's comments below:

While the Colorado Buffaloes could eventually wind up in the Big Ten, there has not been much movement on that front. At the moment, the school appears more likely to wind up back in the Pac-12 or in the Big 12. The Buffaloes will reportedly hold off on making a decision until a new media rights deal is reached.

