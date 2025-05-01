“Could have more leverage than Eli did”: NFL Draft Analyst makes feelings known about Arch Manning’s Draft fate amid uncertainties

NFL draft analyst Bruce Feldman believes Arch Manning could force himself onto a certain team if he does declare for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Manning is set to be a starter at Texas for the first time and could declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, but it has been reported he likely will declare for the 2027 NFL Draft.

Although it's uncertain what draft Manning will delcare for, college football analyst Bruce Feldman appeared on the Rich Eisen Show and thinks Arch has all the leverage to decide where he wants to play.

"That would be a great thing for Texas because that probably means they won the national title, I think," Feldman said. They would be my preseason pick to win the national title. They have done really well in the portal. Everything I have heard from the people i trust from inside Texas has been glowing about Arch. It's been glowing since he gotten settled there. Does he get one year as a starter and then jumps to the NFL? I don't know, I don't think anyone there (knows), everybody is just guessing. This will be a better quarterback class...

"I actually think Arch could potentially have more leverage than Eli did back whatever it was 20 years ago."

It's an interesting comment from Feldman, who thinks Manning will determine where he goes to and when he leaves college for the draft.

Feldman believes if a team he wants to go to has the first pick, he may leave Texas after this season, but could also stay if he doesn't like the team that has the top pick.

Arch Manning is eager for his chance to start at Texas

Arch Manning is excited to be the Texas Longhorns' starter.

Manning has sat behind Quinn Ewers for two seasons and will finally start in 2025, which he's excited about.

"It was tough. I mean, it’s tough in this age,” Manning said of the waiting, via The Athletic. “But I hope it pays off. There’s nowhere else I want to be. I want to be at Texas. I’ve got friends here; I love this place. So I want to be the quarterback at the University of Texas.Sometimes it’s worth the wait.”

Manning did appear in a couple of games last season and even started some due to an injury to Quinn Ewers, but the Longhorns are now his team in 2025.

Manning has the best odds to win the Heisman in 2025 at +700.

