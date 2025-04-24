“could be a LOADED class”: CFB insider expresses excitement about 2026 Draft class with Arch Manning, Carson Beck and more

College football analyst and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky believes the 2026 NFL Draft could be loaded.

The 2025 NFL Draft is considered to be a weak one, especially at quarterback. Yet, the middle rounds of the draft are where the 2025 draft is considered the best.

Although the 2025 NFL Draft has yet to happen, Orlovsky is already looking forward to the 2026 NFL Draft.

"Arch Manning, Drew Allar, LaNorris Sellers, Garrett Nussmeier, Nico Iamaleava, Cade Klubnik, Sam Leavitt, John Mateer, Carson Beck, Dante Moore, Malachi Nelson, 2026 could be a LOADED class," Orlovsky wrote.

Orlovsky lists several quarterbacks who could all be first-round talents, and could even be the first pick. However, it's still uncertain if the likes of Arch Manning, Nico Iamaleava, and others will even declare for the draft.

But, with all the flak the 2025 NFL Draft has gotten over the quarterbacks, the 2026 class could be one of the best for quarterbacks in recent memory.

Insider shares a bold prediction for Arch Manning

Arch Manning could very well be the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Yet, ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter believes Manning will stay at Texas for two seasons and declare for the 2027 NFL Draft.

"First of all, there's no guarantees that Arch Manning's coming out after next year," Schefter said on ESPN's Get Up, via SI. "It sounds like he certainly could be staying beyond next year. I'm not a college football insider, but none of the Mannings ever went out early, and I don't know with NIL money being what it is why Arch would do that. So, all of this conversation about 'tanking for Arch next year,' he could be in the draft in 2027, not even next year."

College football inider Matt Miller of ESPN also agreed with Schefter as on the College GameDay podcast, he thought Manning would be in the 2027 NFL Draft.

“I keep telling people he’s a 2027 guy,” Miller said. “So, let’s cool our heads a little bit on the Arch talk.”

Manning will be the Texas Longhorns' starter in 2026 after serving as Quinn Ewers' backup for two seasons. Manning went 61-for-90 for 939 yards, 9 touchdowns and 2 interceptions in limited action last season.

