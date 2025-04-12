"Couldn't get it from a better guy": Hall of Famer Devin Hester opens up about his learnings from Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders has managed to navigate being both a parent and a coach seamlessly over the past few years, despite the spotlight. The Pro Football Hall of Famer coached his sons at Jackson State and later at Colorado, guiding them on and off the field with his knowledge and experience.

With the perspective of a father, coach and former player, Sanders has become a valuable resource for those raising young athletes. He brings a unique understanding of the challenges that come with balancing family and sports.

One former player benefiting from Deion Sanders’ knowledge and experience as a parent and coach is fellow NFL legend Devin Hester. In a recent appearance on the “Up and Adams Show,” Hester shared how Coach Prime is helping guide him through parenting children who play sports.

“I'm just learning a lot from him, because he's actually been through everything that I'm getting ready to go through,” Hester said.

“So getting all the curveballs and the sliders that come the way of being a parent and having kids that play sports, you couldn't get it from a better guy than Deion Sanders. I'm so grateful to have a guy like that in my corner and to really get a chance to pick his brain and to learn from him.”

Deion Sanders describes his relationship with his sons following their exit from Colorado

Shedeur and Shilo Sanders won’t be part of the Colorado football program in the 2025 season. Having exhausted their college eligibility, both are heading to the NFL. In an exclusive interview with TODAY.com, Deion Sanders shared how his relationship with them is evolving.

“I’m going to always be their dad, and that has more weight than being their coach,” Coach Prime said. “I’m excited not only for them, I’m excited for me, because now I don’t have to wear two hats. I’m only a coach now."

“I don’t have to look out and be a father as well during the games to make sure this one is right (and) this one is right. Because you can say you coach all you want to, your fatherly instincts are going to arise and, thankfully, that’s over. I can just worry about them on Sundays when they play (in) the NFL.”

Coach Prime has been actively involved in the draft preparation process for both sons over the past few months. Now, Shedeur and Shilo are set to carry on their father's legacy on the professional stage, hoping to make a name for themselves with their play on the field.

