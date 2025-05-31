"Crazy a** comment": NFL veteran calls out former Georgia QB for Arch Manning take

Heading into the 2025 season, few players are getting as much attention as Texas quarterback Arch Manning. After two seasons serving as a backup, he is set to take over the starting role from Quinn Ewers, who the Miami Dolphins selected in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL draft.

While many people are hyping up Manning's first season as a starter, he also has a lot of people who do not believe in the hype. On Saturday, the hosts of the "Raw Room" reacted to a comment from former Georgia QB Aaron Murray.

"If you are so good, why in the hell are you not playing above a seventh round quarterback?" Murray asked.

This led to a big reaction from many of the "Raw Room" hosts, including former NFL player Jalen Collins. Collins is a former cornerback who played professionally from 2015 to 2022.

"Now that's a crazy a** comment. Is he serious?" Collins said (Timestamp 0:15).

The hosts went on to criticize Murray for his comments. They pointed out that he was only a fifth-round pick and had a brief career in the NFL. In particular, they pointed out that most of his career was spent on a practice squad or offseason roster.

Arch Manning is projected to be a top pick in the 2026 NFL draft

The NFL draft rankings can change a lot over the course of the season. After all, heading into the 2024 season, Quinn Ewers was viewed as a possible top pick and barely ended up getting drafted. However, as things stand, Manning is expected to be the top QB in his class.

Fox Sports released its ranking of the top QBs in the 2026 class heading into next season in early May. They have Arch Manning as the top QB in their rankings. While he only has two career starts, they are impressed with the skills he showed in brief NCAA appearances.

Fox Sports is not the only media outlet with high expectations for Arch Manning. Pro Football Focus has him as the No. 1-ranked QB in the 2026 class and No. 4-ranked player overall.

For Manning to live up to the hype, he will need to lead the Longhorns on a deep playoff run. Despite many people being critical of his play, Quinn Ewers led the Longhorns to the semifinal of the college football playoff.

