“Crazy proud of you”: Notre Dame star Riley Leonard’s GF Molly Walding beams with pride after his Fighting Irish’s first win 

Riley Leonard’s era as Notre Dame’s starting quarterback began with a win on Saturday. The Fighting Irish secured a hard-fought victory on the road against Texas A&M, defeating the Aggies 23-13 with a brilliant second-half performance.

As expected, Leonard played a crucial role in the win at Kyle Field. Throwing for 158 yards and rushing 63 yards, the Duke transfer gave fans a glimpse of what to expect this season as he leads the team's offense.

Leonard’s girlfriend Molly Walding was elated at the quarterback's performance in his first outing for the Fighting Irish. In an Instagram story on Sunday, Walding posted a picture of him, expressing her excitement at his first game performance and the win.

“1st game at ND and a win!!!! Crazy proud of you!!!!” Walding wrote, tagging Leonard.

Coaches' review of Riley Leonard's performance on Saturday

Riley Leonard’s girlfriend was not the only one proud of his performance on Saturday as Marcus Freeman also had the same feeling. The Notre Dame coach is confident he has a good quarterback to navigate the 2024 college football season.

“I’ve got a lot of confidence in a guy like Riley Leonard,” Freeman said. “At the end of the game, put the ball in his hands and he makes good decisions to lead this offense to victory.”

On the other hand, Texas A&M coach Mike Elko was on the receiving end of Leonard’s brilliance on Saturday. The two worked together in the past two seasons at Duke and Elko was well aware of what he could pull off.

“It wasn’t fun,” Elko said during the post-game Q&A. “I knew it wouldn’t be. He made a bunch of big‑time plays… made enough plays to win the football game. I told him I loved him after the game. I will be rooting for that kid for the rest of his life.”

A good start to the 2024 season despite the challenges

After missing most of Notre Dame's offseason due to two ankle surgeries, Riley Leonard was able to perform well on Saturday and showcased his resilience despite the setbacks.

“I think it’s paid off and it’s only just beginning,” Leonard said. “This was an opportunity for me to prove to my teammates that not only can I lead them off the field, but I can lead them on the field as well when it really matters.”

Leonard led an impressive 8-play, 85-yard drive that ended with a 21-yard touchdown run by Jeremiyah Love with less than two minutes on the clock which secured the 23-13 victory.

