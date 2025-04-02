“Cringe” “Brian Kelly 2.0”: CFB fans roast Nebraska’s Matt Rhule over TikTok skills

On Monday, Matt Rhule took some time off his busy agenda to have a goofy time with Nebraska's women's volleyball star Harper Murray. Rhule and Murray were seen on a video that was posted to the latter's TikTok account and quickly went viral.

While some took the video to be lighthearted fun, others weren't amused. Some fans took to their X accounts to criticize this latest move by Matt Rhule:

"Cringe," one fan said.

"Brian Kelly 2.0," another fan wrote comparing him to the LSU coach.

"6-6 incoming for sure now," one fan said.

"This screams 0-12" another user wrote.

"Volleyball school" another user added.

"Matt rhule when his greatest accomplishment at Nebraska is winning the pinstripe bowl," one fan wrote.

Harper Murray is a 6'2" volleyball player who hails from Ann Arbor, Michigan, and is currently in her sophomore season at Lincoln. During her time with Nebraska, she has been twice an All-Big Ten first team and once an NCAA Championship All-Tournament team selection. In 2023, she was also the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and a Big Ten All-Freshman selection.

Matt Rhule and Harper Murray confuse fans with April Fool's prank

Rhule and Murray took advantage of April Fool's to continue their dancing joke. Murray posted on April 1st an announcement that she and Matt Rhule would participate in the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars. The news was also shared on the Cornhuskers' athletic program's Instagram account, with the following caption:

"Following @mattrhule1’s Tik Tok debut with @harpermurrayy, the duo has accepted an invitation to headline Dancing with the Stars premiering later this summer."

Harper Murray is also a well-known content creator, with over 200 thousand followers on her Instagram account and 374 thousand on TikTok. Suffice to say, this was all a joke, and it would be very difficult for either Rhule or Murray to participate, considering the football and volleyball seasons start in the fall, soon after the start of Dancing with the Stars.

