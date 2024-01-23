Shedeur Sanders, the Colorado Buffaloes' quarterback, has had a busy offseason, including walking the runway in Paris and attending two consecutive Lady Buffs basketball games.

After attending his sister Shelomi Sander's team's demoralizing loss to the UCLA Bruins last week, the quarterback was back to watch the Lady Buffs beat the No. 6 USC Trojans 63-59.

When the popular QB's picture was shown on the jumbotron, the crowd went wild at his presence and he documented the moment on his Instagram page with the caption:

"LEGENDARY."

Controversy shadows Shedeur Sanders

On January 16, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders walked the Louis Vuitton Men's Fall/Winter 2024 Show in Paris, as arranged by Deion Sander's business manager, Constance Schwartz-Morini.

Shilo Sanders was captured by "Well Off Media" explaining to Louis Vuitton's creative director, Pharrell Williams, why his brother and himself decided to walk the runway in Paris.

“We want to be multidimensional,” Shilo Sanders said. “We don’t want to be just football.”

Shedeur Sanders and his brother started getting criticism for attending the show after it emerged that they had missed a Colorado Buffaloes team meeting.

Former NFL reserve Nate Jackson on the "Kill U With Truth podcast" led the criticism brigade against the marketable Shedeur.

"I think it's hilariously soft and weak AF," Jackson said. "For anyone who thinks it's a good recruiting tool, like football players are going to see that and be like, 'I want to go there because I want to have an opportunity to model Louis Vuitton on the runway in Paris.'"

"But I'll tell you what, man... I think it's horrible for the team," he added. "Whatever the over and under is on the wins for this season, go under. These guys are going to suck. Shedeur Sanders has his mind on the wrong things."

"But when your quarterback is being celebrated in that way, and is "drinking the Kool-Aid," and he's driving the Rolls-Royce... And it's all about him and his money... really. That's going to be really, really bad, in my opinion."

After the criticism rained down on his talented son, Coach Prime defended his sons on his X account against the accusations being leveled at them.

The $4.5 million NIL-valued Shedeur Sanders now understands the price of fame, with his every move being overly scrutinized by both the CFB fraternity and the media.