  "Crying on his mommy was a bit of a red flag": CFB fans react as Caleb Williams' antics go viral at Bears training camp

By Kayode Akinwumi
Published Aug 04, 2025 21:38 GMT
Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is in the news again following the release of viral clips from the Bears' training on Sunday, especially on X. Williams is seen struggling in some of the videos, including one reposted by Scott Barrett, where he’s throwing a tantrum after a frustrating throwing drill.

Barrett, taking a dig at the quarterback, captioned the video:

“My uncle just texted me this, “Told you the nail polish was a red flag.””

The clip, coupled with Barrett’s comment, is generating reactions from fans on the platform. Vett wrote:

“Crying on his mommy was a bit of a red flag.”
UPDOG also wrote:

“He ain’t wrong lol hard to be a leader of men when you get manicures.”

Tiny Dancer Year commented:

“Even without the nail polish, it was clear his last season at USC that he was softer than butter.”

Common Sense With Z wrote:

“Nail polish on men is always a red flag.”

RaginLove also commented:

“Nail polish shouldn’t make Caleb be terrible at that drill.”

Max Brennan wrote:

“Needing crying hugs from mommy after losing a big game was the actual red flag, and that he thought he already arrived.”

Williams was selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft by the Chicago Bears. The former USC quarterback started every game as a rookie, setting the NFL rookie record of consecutive passes without an interception with 354 passes.

Why Caleb Williams wears nail polish

Caleb Williams has always been a subject of backlash for his peculiar choice of having his nails polished. While the choice itself has generated much controversy, Williams has a perfect explanation for it. He explained in an interview with Matt Leinart in 2023:

“It started, I would say, three years ago. It was my last year of high school. My mom does nails. Let’s just start it off there. She’s done it my whole life. It’s just kind of always been around me. Nobody else does it. I just kinda like to do new things.”
Before the pressure of the NFL, Williams was a superstar in college, playing for the Oklahoma Sooners and later the USC Trojans. As a true freshman in 2021, he earned the Sooners’ starting quarterback job midway through the season. He passed for 1,912 yards and 21 yards that season, rushing for an additional 442 yards and six touchdowns.

He transferred the following season to USC, where he reunited with Lincoln Riley, who had just joined the Trojans from Oklahoma. He won the Heisman Trophy at the end of a historic sophomore season that saw him break multiple school records at USC.

Kayode Akinwumi

Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.

While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.

When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In."

Edited by Alvin Amansec
