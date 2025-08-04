"Crying on his mommy was a bit of a red flag": CFB fans react as Caleb Williams' antics go viral at Bears training camp

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is in the news again following the release of viral clips from the Bears' training on Sunday, especially on X. Williams is seen struggling in some of the videos, including one reposted by Scott Barrett, where he’s throwing a tantrum after a frustrating throwing drill.Barrett, taking a dig at the quarterback, captioned the video:“My uncle just texted me this, “Told you the nail polish was a red flag.””The clip, coupled with Barrett’s comment, is generating reactions from fans on the platform. Vett wrote:“Crying on his mommy was a bit of a red flag.”Vett @RVettsLINKCrying on his mommy was a bit of a red flagUPDOG also wrote:“He ain’t wrong lol hard to be a leader of men when you get manicures.”Tiny Dancer Year commented:“Even without the nail polish, it was clear his last season at USC that he was softer than butter.”Common Sense With Z wrote:“Nail polish on men is always a red flag.”RaginLove also commented:“Nail polish shouldn’t make Caleb be terrible at that drill.”Max Brennan wrote:“Needing crying hugs from mommy after losing a big game was the actual red flag, and that he thought he already arrived.”Williams was selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft by the Chicago Bears. The former USC quarterback started every game as a rookie, setting the NFL rookie record of consecutive passes without an interception with 354 passes.Why Caleb Williams wears nail polishCaleb Williams has always been a subject of backlash for his peculiar choice of having his nails polished. While the choice itself has generated much controversy, Williams has a perfect explanation for it. He explained in an interview with Matt Leinart in 2023:“It started, I would say, three years ago. It was my last year of high school. My mom does nails. Let’s just start it off there. She’s done it my whole life. It’s just kind of always been around me. Nobody else does it. I just kinda like to do new things.”Before the pressure of the NFL, Williams was a superstar in college, playing for the Oklahoma Sooners and later the USC Trojans. As a true freshman in 2021, he earned the Sooners’ starting quarterback job midway through the season. He passed for 1,912 yards and 21 yards that season, rushing for an additional 442 yards and six touchdowns.He transferred the following season to USC, where he reunited with Lincoln Riley, who had just joined the Trojans from Oklahoma. He won the Heisman Trophy at the end of a historic sophomore season that saw him break multiple school records at USC.