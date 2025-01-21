“CU at 25 is a joke”: College Football fans react as final AP poll rankings get released after the National Championship game 

The college football season has officially come and gone, with the Ohio State Buckeyes beating Notre Dame, 34-23 in the national championship game on Monday night. Ryan Day has been vindicated, taking Ohio State back to the top of the world of college football a decade after Urban Meyer helped them win their last title. With the win, Ohio State is the winner of both the inaugural four-team CFP and the inaugural 12-team CFP.

On Tuesday, the final AP Poll for this year was released. As expected, Ohio State and Notre Dame took the poll's first two spots, respectively. More or less the fans agreed with the rankings but disagreed with the inclusion of Deion Sanders' Colorado at No. 25:

"Colorado with zero ranked wins over LSU is hilarious"

"Colorado in there just for clicks huh?"

"CU at 25 is a joke"

Others didn't agree with Oregon being so highly ranked, despite having entered the postseason as the top team in the land:

"Why, would Oregon be a head of Texas? They got splattered in the Rose bowl. Texas didn’t."

Georgia fans also gripped regarding their ranking:

"Maybe if Georgia beat Texas two more times, they could be ranked ahead of them"

"Georgia and Texas. Both had 3 losses. Georgia beat Texas twice. Georgia was the conference champion. But okay, sure, Texas should be ranked higher because they got to beat up on Clemson and Arizona State in the playoff."

Ryan Day reacts to winning the national championship with Ohio State

Ohio State fans had heavily criticized Ryan Day following their defeat to Michigan in the regular season finale. Not only he, but his entire team was under heavy scrutiny throughout the postseason. Day's message in the aftermath of the game seems to indirectly address these difficulties:

“It’s a great story about a bunch of guys who have just overcome some really tough situations, and at the point where there’s a lot of people that counted us out (they) just kept swinging and kept fighting,”

Ohio State beat Notre Dame 34-23. They were in command of the game since the first half. Quarterback Will Howard threw for 231 yards, with two touchdown passes and no interceptions. He was highly effective with a QBR of 99.1.

