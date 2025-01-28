CU athletic director Rick George has 3-word reaction to Broncos partnering with Colorado high schools for heartwarming cause

The Denver Broncos are helping the high schools in their state. The NFL franchise announced in a video and post on X (formally Twitter) on Tuesday that they were going to provide over 15,000 helmets for free to all high schools in Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes athletic director Rick George reacted:

"This is awesome!"

In a press release, Broncos owner Carrie Walton Penner said:

"The Denver Broncos Foundation is proud to launch ALL IN. ALL COVERED., a game-changing program designed to have a lasting impact on Colorado youth for years to come."

Gits like this will allow children to play football safely. Those involved will also learn how to take care of their helmets as well as be able to access the latest in sports analysis technology. This will be used to help coaches and players develop and make effective game plans to help them win.

But it's not only the high schoolers who will benefit from this program. The Colorado Buffaloes will benefit from the effort despite not being directly involved in what the Broncos are doing.

The donation is likely to produce more football players from the state of Colorado. So, there could be more players who the Buffaloes can consider recruiting and who may want to commit to CU as it is in the same state.

This is before the impact of Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders (if he is still with the program in a few years) is taken into account.

In summary, the Broncos' effort is helping every level of Colorado football.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders on the Buffaloes at the Shrine Bowl

When the high school players reach the Colorado Buffaloes, they will set their sights on the NFL. Under current coach Deion Sanders, this is something that they can achieve. Deion was at the Shrine Bowl, where he said this about the Colorado players (which included his two sons) who were at the game:

“Just watched practice with the guys, man, I’m so proud of them. Just seeing all you guys in the East-West Shrine Bowl uniforms, going at it. … I’m like a proud daddy right now. I’m sending them off into the NFL, and they are prepared. They are equipped, but most of all, they are ready."

There were six Buffaloes invited to the game, which is the second most of any college football program.

This is a clear message to any potential recruit that while they may not be challenging for a national championship, the Colorado Buffaloes can get players into the NFL.

