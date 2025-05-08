CU Buffs graduates pay classy tribute to Shedeur Sanders as they bid farewell to the University of Colorado

As seniors are finishing their college careers, the University of Colorado graduates had one final tribute for Shedeur Sanders, the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback, on Thursday.
In a video originally posted by The Sink on X, grads can be seen wearing their toga while celebrating their graduation. The video also shows some students doing "the Shedeur", an arm pump motion that the quarterback used to celebrate on the field.
It is a simple tribute to the Buffaloes' career leading passer. In two years at Boulder, Shedeur Sanders passed for 7,364 yards and 64 touchdowns while throwing 13 interceptions.
For Colorado fans, the gesture also represents Colorado's renaissance on the field after Coach Prime's arrival. After winning only a single game in 2022, the Buffaloes won four games in 2023 before going 9-4 last season and earning an Alamo Bowl berth.
The Buffs had struggled to remain relevant since their golden era in the 1990s. However, since the arrival of Coach Prime, with Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter among others, the school has had a quick turnaround.
Shedeur Sanders, who will graduate early, went in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft. His much-publicized slide had him dropping from initially being considered a top-five pick to being the sixth quarterback selected in April.
Sanders will now compete with fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel -an Oregon product drafted 50 picks ahead of Shedeur- and veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. Deshaun Watson will also be on the roster, but it's uncertain if he will be available for the 2025 season.
While Shedeur took most of his classes online, he reportedly maintained a 3.9 GPA. He also graduated early, finishing after last fall's semester.
Shedeur Sanders will wear the mentor's number at Cleveland
Shedeur Sanders won't wear the iconic No. 2 jersey from his Colorado days. Instead, he'll don No. 12, the same number that was worn by his mentor Tom Brady, throughout his NFL career.
There have been several notable quarterbacks wearing No. 12 in their jerseys, even before Brady set the League ablaze. Joe Namath, Terry Bradshaw, Roger Staubach, Ken Stabler, Jim Kelly and Randall Cunningham all wore that jersey number before Brady, while Aaron Rodgers might be the latest notable name to use it.
Sanders will make his first impression in Cleveland this weekend, as he will be on the team's rookie minicamp, which will take place from Friday to Sunday.
