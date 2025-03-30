"Culture we talk about is an organism": ACC coach Jake Dickert sends powerful message on building program

Jake Dickert joined Wake Forest football in December, replacing his predecessor, Dave Clawson. The program had an underwhelming 4-8 season, including a 2-6 mark in the Atlantic Coast Conference, and it was time for the Demon Deacons to reset.

Just four months into the program, Dickert is preparing the team to face the 2025 season. His work includes cultivating a new culture of openness and understanding within the program.

“Culture, as we talk about, is an organism,” Dickert told college football analyst Adam Breneman on Sunday's 'Next Up.' “It’s living, breathing, dying every day.” (00:28)

Jake Dickert clarified his mindset, which might have caused Wake Forest to bring him in and inject some life into the program. After leading Washington State since 2021, Dickert isn’t here to force his way in but to listen first.

“The first thing a great leader does is listen,” he said. (00:35)

He added that he spent hours talking with players, trying to understand what worked, what didn’t and where things fell apart.

“My No. 1 job is to create collisions within the football team,” Dickert said. “You learn about people when you put them in trusting environments.” (01:06)

Like any successful organization, Wake Forest needs strong leadership to inculcate trust. In 2024, the team's slow-mesh offense lost rhythm, and its 4-2-5 defense struggled against ACC competition.

“It takes time,” Dickert said. “But the biggest thing we’ve done since day one is tell them the truth, show them who we are, and make them share who they are.” (01:14)

Wake Forest isn’t just hoping for a change overnight, and as Dickert said, a stronger foundation could make the program better in days to come.

Jake Dickert is forcing changes at Wake Forest

Jake Dickert is making moves at Wake Forest without wasting any time. The Demon Deacons recently added two new faces to their football staff—Mark Holcomb as Director of High School and Alumni Relations and Bobby Maffei as a Defensive Assistant. Both Holcomb and Maffei have strong résumés, and Wake Forest is looking to shake things up both on the field and behind the scenes.

Holcomb, a longtime North Carolina high school coach, brings over 30 years of experience. He is a veteran with a 166-78 record and a knack for building programs from the ground up. His track record of sending players to college ball makes him a perfect fit for a role that bridges high school connections with the Wake Forest program.

Meanwhile, Maffei arrives fresh off a stint with the Carolina Panthers, where he helped shape one of the NFL’s top defenses. He has coached defensive backs in the pros and fine-tuned Nebraska’s defense at the college level.

With Jake Dickert at the helm and strong hires like Holcomb and Maffei, Wake Forest is preparing to level up with a stronger foundation than ever before.

