Curt Cignetti reveals what to expect from Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza next season

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti has a new quarterback in town, as Cal transfer Fernando Mendoza will take over for Kurtis Rourke at the controls. Cignetti talked about the difference that could make for the Indiana offense this year.
On Thursday, speaking to ESPN college football analyst Greg McElroy, the Indiana coach shared what Mendoza's mobility could mean for the Hoosiers' offense.
"He's a big guy. He's got god movement, quick release, can make all the throws. He's accurate also," Cignetti said. "Throws the ball on the run really well, so yeah, we'll move him around a little bit more than we do. We moved Kurtis Rourke .25% of the time last year. Not even 1%. So everybody knew where he was launching it from. We'll move that launch point a little bit more this year, and you'll probably see a little quarterback run here and there." (14:38)
Despite Rourke's lack of mobility, the former Indiana quarterback passed for 3,042 yards, 29 touchdowns and five interceptions in his lone season at Bloomington. Mendoza brings in a different skillset.
Mendoza, entering his third season of college football after spending the last two years with the Golden Bears, is coming off a 3,004-yard campaign with 16 scores and six interceptions. While Mendoza isn't considered a dual-threat, he racked up 105 yards on 87 carries and two rushing touchdowns.
Indiana is coming off an 11-2 season and a trip to the College Football Playoff in Curt Cignetti's first season with the team. After sneaking up last year, expectations will be considerably higher in Indiana in 2025. Before arriving at Indiana, Cignetti had a 19-4 record in two years at James Madison.
Curt Cignetti will reunite Fernando Mendoza with former Cal WR
Curt Cignetti could make Fernando Mendoza's transition to the Indiana Hoosiers a bit easier after getting transfer wide receiver Jonathan Brady to join the school in the transfer portal.
Brady had 36 receptions for 386 yards and three touchdowns for the Golden Bears last season. It was his only season in Berkeley after spending two years at New Mexico State. The senior is a sure-handed receiver, with only three drops in 149 career targets, including no drops last season.
Besides his chemistry with Mendoza, Brady's arrival adds depth to a wide receiver room that needed experience, especially after Tyler Morris was lost for the season in early April.
Curt Cignetti's Hoosiers will open the season on Aug. 30 at home against Old Dominion.
Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change