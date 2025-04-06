  • home icon
  Dabo Swinney's improvised move makes 10-year-old star of Clemson's spring game

By Tyriece Simon
Modified Apr 06, 2025 02:01 GMT
Syndication: The Anderson Independent Mail - Source: Imagn
Coach Dabo Swinney allowed a ten-year-old fan to participate in the Clemson Tigers Orange vs. White Spring Game. The team held its annual spring game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. After their scrimmage, the coach wanted to entertain the fans with a punt catch.

Fans had rushed the field after the scrimmage to greet the players and coaches, believing they were finished for the day. However, Swinney told the crowd that he wasn't finished and picked Harrison (the ten-year-old fan) to catch a punt while letting some of the fans stay on the sidelines.

The coach gave Harrison several chances to catch the football. However, the fan was unsuccessful, and Swinney called for running back coach CJ Spiller to catch the football instead to end the event. Spiller caught it on his first try, leading the fans running on the field to greet the team and conclude their Orange vs. White Spring Game.

Swinney wanted to get the fans and the players excited for the 2025 season. Last year, the team finished with a 10-4 record and placed second in the Atlantic Coast Conference standings. Their success improved from the 2023 season when they had a 9-4 record and were in sixth place. Swinney also led the Tigers to a 38-24 win over the SMU Mustangs to win the ACC Championship on Dec. 7.

The program concluded last season with a 38-24 defeat to the Texas Longhorns in the first round of the College Football Playoff on Dec. 21. Coach Swinney is determined to compete for a playoff spot for the second consecutive year.

Tristan Smith is among the breakout stars in the Clemson Tigers Orange vs. White Spring Game

One of the players who has received praise from the Clemson Tigers Orange vs. White Spring Game is Tristan Smith. The wide receiver transferred to the team after one season with the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks. In his junior year, Smith had 76 receptions for 934 yards and six touchdowns.

On Saturday, TigerNet's Grayson Mann shared a video clip of an interview on X, showing Clemson's defensive end T.J. Parker praising Smith after the scrimmage, expressing confidence that his new teammate will be a key player in the team's offense.

"He makes plays on the field all the time." Parker said." Today was no surprise for me because I've been seeing it for a couple of months now. So, I'm just super proud of him, and he's going to be a good piece for us."
Clemson will start their season in a matchup against the LSU Tigers on Aug. 30.

Clemson Tigers Fan? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Edited by Alvin Amansec
