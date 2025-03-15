Dabo Swinney Feels Cade Klubnik "not very focused" as Clemson QB

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney didn't hold back offering his evaluation of his quarterback, Cade Klubnik, following spring practice on Wednesday. The junior signal-caller is heading into his senior season with the Tigers and is hoping to build off what they accomplished in 2024.

While expectations are high, the recent chatter from Swinney doesn't sound too optimistic. He believes his quarterback was "checked out" during today's practice.

"I thought he was very average. I think he checked out—I think he was already gone to Cabo or something ... Not very focused. Not his best day," Swinney said.

Swinney's "Cabo" comment was about spring break. Klubnik, like many of his teammates, likely have spring break on their minds and are ready for vacation. It doesn't seem like coach Swinney believes that as a good enough excuse for not being fully mentally present at practice today.

He tossed the football for 3,639 passing yards, 36 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Those efforts were good enough to lead the team to a 10-4 record, an ACC title, and an appearance in the College Football Playoff tournament.

NCAA Football: Clemson Pro Day - Source: Imagn

If Klubnik can do better than that in 2025, he could be in for a historic season as Clemson's leading man, potentially making himself a top prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Is Cade Klubnik the quarterback to lead Clemson back to a national title?

It's been a long time since the Clemson Tigers have seen significant success in the college football postseason. The Tigers' last national championship victories came in 2016 and 2018.

Those each were with quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence, respectively. The signal-callers went on to be high first-round draft picks and the faces of NFL franchises.

Speaking to ESPN's Field Yates back in January, Klubnik made his intention to leave his mark on the Clemson program very clear as he approaches his senior year with the Tigers.

“I think that, more than anything, I kind of just want to leave my mark,” Klubnik said. “I want to leave Clemson better than I found it. It’s a tough place to do that, because of how amazing it is here. But I want to hopefully leave an impact on, you know, my teammates and coaches around me, that through the good and the bad, I never changed.

"Hopefully, they can take something from that, that my foundation and Jesus never changed. Hopefully that has an impact on them. Whether it’s this year or five years from now, they can look back on how I live my life."

For Tigers fans' sake, the poor effort on Klubnik's part during practice today was simply a young kid eager to go on spring break. Otherwise, 2025 is going to be a long season for the Tigers football program.

