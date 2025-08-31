"Dabo Swinney might be washed": CFB fans trash Clemson HC after choke job vs. LSU in high-profile season opener

Dabo Swinney's Clemson Tigers got a harsh wake-up call on Saturday night as No. 9 LSU escaped Memorial Stadium with a 17-10 thriller in Week 1 of the 2025 college football season. The Tigers struggled to move the ball against a stingy LSU defense.

This left fans furious and questioning Swinney’s once-untouchable status. LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier stole the show, completing 28 38 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown and guiding Brian Kelly's team to a defining season-opening victory.

The performance also snapped LSU’s five-game losing streak in season openers, giving Brian Kelly and his squad an early morale boost. College football fans quickly took to social media to air their grievances about Clemson's HC.

"Dabo Swinney might be washed. These are the games he used to always win…" one fan wrote.

College Sports Superfan @eisner_ryan Dabo Swinney might be washed. These are the games he used to always win...

Another said, "every single year, I'm rooting for Dabo Swinney's downfall."

Chris Damasceno @BrasilianFury every single year, I'm rooting for Dabo Swinney's downfall

One X user tweeted, "I hate Brian Kelly, but I truly despise Dabo Swinney."

Marty McGinty @marty_mcginty I hate Brian Kelly, but I truly despise Dabo Swinney. #GeauxTigers

"I love to see a sad Dabo Swinney," tweeted another.

Allen Flaherty @AllenFlaherty93 I love to see a sad Dabo Swinney

One more fan wrote, "Dabo Swinney is a C tier coach with a huge youth ministry budget."

Mr. Adams @ImMostlySleepy Dabo Swinney is a C tier coach with a huge youth ministry budget.

"I can't believe Jesus turned his back on Dabo Swinney like that," commented another.

Todd Pharris @toddpharris I can't believe Jesus turned his back on Dabo Swinney like that.

The loss extends Swinney’s streak to seven consecutive defeats against ranked SEC opponents. Clemson hasn’t beaten a ranked SEC team since taking down Texas A&M in 2019, raising more eyebrows about the Tigers’ ability to compete at the highest level.

What worked for LSU against Dabo Swinney's Clemson?

LSU’s Week 1 victory at Memorial Stadium against Clemson was a defensive masterclass that exposed flaws in Dabo Swinney’s Tigers. Defensive coordinator Blake Baker has found his groove early after bolstering the roster via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Linebacker Whit Weeks said the defense wanted to "wreak havoc," and that’s exactly what happened. LSU totaled four tackles for loss, two sacks, five pass breakups, and an interception, constantly shifting momentum in LSU’s favor.

On offense, Nussmeier spread the ball around, targeting nine different receivers, with Aaron Anderson pacing the group with 99 yards on six catches. Harold Perkins returned from a torn ACL to make an immediate impact, recording five tackles, 1.5 TFL, and a sack. Cornerback Mansoor Delane added two pass breakups and an interception.

A 1-0 start for the first time since 2019, Brian Kelly's LSU has sent a loud statement to the rest of college football.

