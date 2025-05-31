  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Dabo Swinney's Clemson make offer to NFL legend's son after Nico Iamaleava's exit in hopes of boosting offensive power

Dabo Swinney's Clemson make offer to NFL legend's son after Nico Iamaleava's exit in hopes of boosting offensive power

By Garima
Modified May 31, 2025 17:32 GMT
Syndication: Arizona Republic - Source: Imagn
Dabo Swinney's Clemson make offer to NFL legend's son. (Credits: IMAGN)

After losing quarterback Nico Iamaleava to the transfer portal, Clemson is looking to strengthen its offense. On Saturday, coach Dabo Swinney offered a scholarship to 2026 wide receiver Devin Fitzgerald, the son of NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald.

Ad

Devin - a 6-foot-2, 195-pound junior from Brophy College Prep in Phoenix, Arizona - announced the offer on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday after visiting Clemson.

“Excited to announce that I’ve been offered by Clemson University! Huge thanks to Coach Swinney for the great conversation and belief in me.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

His father - Larry - is one of the best former wide receivers in the NFL who spent 17 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals and won the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award recently.

However, Fitzgerald is not just riding on his dad’s name. He had a good junior season, catching 52 passes for 720 yards and nine touchdowns. He has offers from schools like Arizona, Arizona State, UCLA, Notre Dame, North Carolina, Florida State and Stanford.

Ad

Clemson already has three wide receivers committed for 2026, but Devin was the only receiver invited to campus. He plans to announce his college choice on July 5.

Dabo Swinney on adapting to evolution in college football

Dabo Swinney, who has been with the program for 17 years, spoke with ACC counterpart Bill Belichick in an interview with Rece Davis on Thursday. Reflecting on the massive changes and evolution in college football, Swinney said (Timestamp: 36:55):

Ad
“You feel like you've had to change some things to embrace a new era the way college football is now. I think to be a great leader, you have to be a lifelong learner.”

Swinney explained that to be a good leader, one must be a lifelong learner.

“If you've had any type of consistency, you know you have to constantly learn and grow, but also think you have to have some conviction, and you can lead with conviction, or you can leave with compromise,” Swinney said.
Ad
youtube-cover

Despite the evolution of college football rules, the changing composition of the selection committee, and shifts in NCAA leadership, Dabo Swinney said the fundamental purpose and approach to coaching have remained unchanged over the past 16 years.

About the author
Garima

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

Know More

Clemson Tigers Fan? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by William Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications