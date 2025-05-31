Dabo Swinney's Clemson make offer to NFL legend's son after Nico Iamaleava's exit in hopes of boosting offensive power

After losing quarterback Nico Iamaleava to the transfer portal, Clemson is looking to strengthen its offense. On Saturday, coach Dabo Swinney offered a scholarship to 2026 wide receiver Devin Fitzgerald, the son of NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald.

Devin - a 6-foot-2, 195-pound junior from Brophy College Prep in Phoenix, Arizona - announced the offer on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday after visiting Clemson.

“Excited to announce that I’ve been offered by Clemson University! Huge thanks to Coach Swinney for the great conversation and belief in me.”

His father - Larry - is one of the best former wide receivers in the NFL who spent 17 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals and won the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award recently.

However, Fitzgerald is not just riding on his dad’s name. He had a good junior season, catching 52 passes for 720 yards and nine touchdowns. He has offers from schools like Arizona, Arizona State, UCLA, Notre Dame, North Carolina, Florida State and Stanford.

Clemson already has three wide receivers committed for 2026, but Devin was the only receiver invited to campus. He plans to announce his college choice on July 5.

Dabo Swinney on adapting to evolution in college football

Dabo Swinney, who has been with the program for 17 years, spoke with ACC counterpart Bill Belichick in an interview with Rece Davis on Thursday. Reflecting on the massive changes and evolution in college football, Swinney said (Timestamp: 36:55):

“You feel like you've had to change some things to embrace a new era the way college football is now. I think to be a great leader, you have to be a lifelong learner.”

Swinney explained that to be a good leader, one must be a lifelong learner.

“If you've had any type of consistency, you know you have to constantly learn and grow, but also think you have to have some conviction, and you can lead with conviction, or you can leave with compromise,” Swinney said.

Despite the evolution of college football rules, the changing composition of the selection committee, and shifts in NCAA leadership, Dabo Swinney said the fundamental purpose and approach to coaching have remained unchanged over the past 16 years.

