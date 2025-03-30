Dabo Swinney shares injury update on Clemson players

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers are coming off a 2024 season where they won the ACC championship and earned a spot in the College Football Playoff. Although they had a first-round exit, it was still a successful season for the Tigers. They will be looking to improve and grow next season.

However, the team has had some early setbacks in spring practice.

On Sunday, Swinney gave an injury update. He told reporters that offensive lineman Tristan Leigh and running back Jarvis Green are dealing with lower body injuries.

"He (Leigh) had a little procedure," Swinney said. "Just to kind of help him get over that ankle a little bit. He’ll be fine."

Leigh is a graduate senior who brings experience to the Tigers' offensive line. Since earning his first start in 2023, he has started 23 of the 32 games he has appeared in. The former five-star recruit has played 1587 snaps on Clemson's offensive line.

Dabo Swinney then spoke about Green's injury. He reportedly went down with a mid-foot sprain.

"In practice," Swinney said. "Last, whatever. I guess it was Monday. Midfoot sprain. Those are painful and sore, and it’s probably going to put him out for about four or five weeks or so."

Green is entering his third season as a Tigers player. As a former three-star recruit, he did not play much in his first two seasons. He has only played 37 snaps over 11 career games. However, entering his junior season, he might have the opportunity to play more if he is healthy.

Dabo Swinney has worked hard to improve Clemson Tigers' 2026 recruiting class

Although Dabo Swinney and his coaching staff are focused on preparing their team for the 2025 season, they also have the future in mind. As a result, they have put a lot of effort into recruiting for the 2026 class. A few weeks ago, the Tigers had a poor class with barely any commitments.

However, in the past few weeks, it has risen to be the second-best class as things stand at the end of March. The Tigers have 13 commitments, including eight four-star recruits. This gives the Tigers the second-best 2026 recruiting class behind the USC Trojans. The Trojans have 17 commitments, including one five-star and nine four-star recruits.

