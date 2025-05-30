Dabo Swinney spills his secret sauce to take down Bill Belichick & UNC in viral interview

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney will have a new rival in Bill Belichick in the 2025 season. The UNC-Clemson rivalry is as one of the most anticipated matchups in the ACC each season. With Belichick’’s arrival, things are expected to get more exciting.

On Wednesday, they had a sit-down interview with ESPN's Rece Davis, where they shared their thoughts on the changes in college football and how they plan to navigate through it. It included the revenue sharing model, and discussed the confusion among coaches about NIL deals.

Swinney and Belichick are no different. They have sought more clarity when it came to NIL and changes in recruiting.

Swinney joked about how the the Tigers intend to take down the Tar Heels after a 10-4 defeat last season. He mentioned that he has a trump card in Ryan Williams, who was a Patriot and won three Super Bowl rings. Interestingly, the veteran punter played under Belichick during his time at New England.

“We play the entire New England Patriots this year," Swinney said (49:55), via the "College GameDay Podcast." "You know, we go to North Carolina and then we go to Boston College. I feel like I'm playing the whole Patriots organization in about a two week span there. But we went and got our own Patriot.

So we got, I think he's got three Super Bowl champions, but Ryan Allen, who was a punter for you. So he's our specialist coach, and my secret sauce finding a way to beat the patriots in October.”

Swinney praised Williams and said that Clemson will rely heavily on him next season.

“He's a good one," Swinney said. "Yeah, he's really a good one. He's our, he's our specialist coach. So they changed the rules. Allowed everybody to coach. We brought him in last year, and so we're gonna lean on him heavy to figure out how to defeat y'all.”

Dabo Swinney will have Cade Klubnik to start in 2025

Another weapon that Clemson has heading into the 2025 season is a loaded quarterback room. Cade Klubnik is returning for one last year, and is viewed as a Heisman candidate. He is someone who can help the Tigers make the College Football Playoff or contend for the title.

Last season, he racked up 3,639 passing yards and scored 36 touchdowns while throwing six interceptions. He can also run and make plays deep down the field. Clemson is expected to be aggressive and win 10+ games in 2025.

