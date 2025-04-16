Dabo Swinney talks about defense under new DC: "It’s an incomplete defense right now"

This offseason, the Clemson Tigers brought an experienced hand to head the defense in the form of former Indiana coach Tom Allen. Speaking this week at a press conference, Dabo Swinney took some time to praise Allen for the work he has done with the defense over spring practice.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The improvement was available for everyone to see during Saturday's spring game held by the Tigers. However, Swinney is the first to admit there's still much to be done:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Tom Allen’s done a great job,” Dabo Swinney said. “He’s high energy every day. He’s smart, detailed, and the players are responding.”

“You can tell he’s coached a team before, he’s leading the players, but he’s also leading the coaches. That’s what we needed ... There were some explosive hits out there, we’ve worked hard on that.”

Ad

He added:

“It’s an incomplete defense right now, but for what we had available, it was a job well done.”

While the 2024 season was certainly an improvement over 2023 for the Clemson Tigers, their performances are still some way off from the height of Dabo Swinney's peak in 2016-2018.

Dabo Swinney on Cade Clubnik's performance during the spring game

Dabo Swinney also took the opportunity to address what he thought was a poor performance by quarterback Cade Clubnik, although he did it with a twist of fun:

Ad

“I didn’t think Cade had a good day,” Swinney said. “He looked checked out.”

“I think he was already in Cabo or something, maybe he thought he wasn’t going to get many reps, but he wasn’t locked in.”

Clubnik was a bright spot for the Tigers in 2024, recording 3,639 passing yards, with 36 touchdown passes and only six interceptions.

His QBR was 78.7, which ranked 12th among quarterbacks in the nation. He also had 463 rushing yards, with seven touchdowns in 119 carries. All those numbers are career-best for the signal-caller.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andrés Linares Andres is an analyst who has reported on college basketball and college football at Sportskeeda since 2023. Currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in law from Universidad Metropolitana in Venezuela, and has minor in International Relations. Andres holds a college certificate in Sports Entities Management from Unisport Management School in Spain. He is also an alumnus of the FIFA/CIES International Programme in Sports Management by FIFA and Universidad Metropolitana, and has been accepted into the Harvard CORe online program for which he was awarded a grant.



Given his background in sports management, law and business, Andres loves any chance to jump into the industry side of things and explain what's happening behind the curtain. He takes care when it comes to separating the wheat from the chaff and ensures he refers only to appropriate and respected sources.



His favorite college team is the Arkansas Razorbacks. While Troy Aikman and Joe Montana are two of his most favorite QBs, he is also an admirer of Joe Burrow's style and is rooting for Riley Leonard to do well.



Andres is an avid reader, likes adventure sports, dabbles in rock climbing, and is also a scuba diver. He is also an enthusiastic gamer, especially when it comes to strategy PC titles and loves his fair share of Halo. Know More