"Dad you're trash": Shilo Sanders banters with Coach Prime over massive surprise for his sons in backyard

Deion Sanders' son, Shilo Sanders, played as safety for the Colorado Buffaloes in the past two seasons and is now hoping to see his name get called by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in Green Bay for the 2025 NFL Draft.

However, before the day arrived, Shilo was at Coach Prime's ranch in his estate, which had seen an upgrade. Besides the massive football field, Deion has built a lawn tennis court nearby.

In the video posted by Deion Sanders on Tuesday, Shilo can be seen walking through the field before he reaches the grass tennis court. He let his dad know that the current trend is pickleball and not tennis on a video call.

"Alright, so why did you build this if I was telling you, tennis is not in anymore. Pickleball is the thing right now," Shilo said.

"It’s in for me. I just had tennis lessons this morning. Tennis is in," Coach Prime replied.

Shilo added:

"Dad, you’re trash. You know, I’ll easily just beat you at tennis."

Shilo and Shedeur shrugs off Deion Sanders idea for sixth child

Deion Sanders is 57 already and is father to five children. He shares Deion Sanders Jr. and Deiondra Sanders from his first marriage with Carolyne Chambers. Moreover, he shares Shilo, Shedeur and Shelomi with his second wife Pilar Sanders. However, the Colorado coach is inviting the idea of having a sixth child.

On "We Got Time Today," co-hosted by Deion and Rocsi Diaz, sons Shedeur and Shilo joined their dad ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. Shedeur reacted to Deion's suggestion of having a sixth child:

"I didn't know he was capable of that," the quarterback said.

"Nowadays, you can make some stuff happen in real life," Deion replied.

However, Shilo gave Deion Sanders the reality, citing that he is no longer young.

"Naw, your tubes are smothered off," Shilo said.

Shilo and Shedeur are looking forward to the 2025 NFL draft. Shedeur is the second-best quarterback in the class and is projected to be picked in the first round. However, the draft status of Shilo is uncertain and there is a possibility that he remains undrafted.

