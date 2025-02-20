“Dad yelling at me”: Shedeur Sanders’ playful response to becoming the QB with the best completion percentage in CFB history

Shedeur Sanders now holds the record for the best pass completion rate in the history of the Football Bowl Subdivision. The former Colorado quarterback boasts an impressive 71.8% pass completion rate in his two seasons in Boulder.

The FBS pass completion record has been kept since 1956, and several quarterbacks have overtaken one another over the course of time. Shedeur Sanders overtook former Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan, who had a 70.4% completion rate, to claim the top spot.

On Wednesday's episode of the “Legendary with Shedeur Sanders” podcast, Darius Sanders questioned the quarterback on how he achieved the feat.

“Dad yelling at me, ‘take completions!’” Shedeur answered. “Na, Overall, just from the basics, not thinking long-term. Like each play, each down and Dad keeps on saying ‘find the completion, find the completion.’”(12: 27)

Quarterback with the best completion rate in FBS history

#1, Shedeur Sanders, 71.8%, Colorado

#2, Colt Brennan, 70.4%, Hawaii

#3, Colt McCoy, 70.3%, Texas

#4, Kellen Moore, 69.8%, Boise State

#5, Graham Harrell, 69.8%, Texas Tech

#6, Grayson McCall, 69.6%, North Carolina State

#7, Will Rogers, 69.5%, Washington

#8, Brandon Weeden, 69.5%, Oklahoma State

#9, Case Keenum, 69.4%, Houston

#10, Chase Holbrook, 69.3%, New Mexico State

#11, Seth Doege, 69%, Texas Tech

#12, Joe Burrow, 68.8%, LSU

#13, Brandon Doughty, 68.6%, Western Kentucky

#14, Spencer Rattler, 68.5%, South Carolina

#15, Baker Mayfield, 68.5%, Oklahoma

#16, Teddy Bridgewater, 68.4%, Louisville

#17, Luke Falk, 68.3%, Washington State

#18, Bruce Gradkowski, 68.2%, Toledo

#19, Jake Haener, 68.2%, Fresno State

#20, David Fales, 68.1%, San Jose State

Shedeur Sanders will take less money for a Super Bowl ring

Shedeur Sanders is set to transition into the professional stage this year and there's a lot of talk on his landing spot. On his podcast, a fan asked whether he would be willing to take less money in order to win a Super Bowl.

“I'll take less money to win a ring,” Shedeur said. (Timestamp 15:43). “Because it gets to a certain point where you gotta know what you're living for and what are your goals, what are your desires and money can't really accomplish everything you want to do.”

“You gotta have a purpose for everything. Sometimes, you could have more money but be in a worse situation and that's not always what's best. It gotta be equal, there's gotta be a fine line between the two.”

Sanders is looking to have a successful career in the NFL. That is one of the reasons he will not be signing for some teams even if they draft him in April. The New York Giants and the Las Vegas Raiders are considered his potential landing spots.

