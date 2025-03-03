“Daddy not out there playing for me”: Shedeur Sanders gives a blunt reply to a reporter to deny Coach Prime’s overinvolvement

Shedeur Sanders has been the talk of the town after choosing not to participate in the NFL Combine. The Colorado quarterback has also garnered attention for being the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, who also coached Shedeur throughout his collegiate career.

In a YouTube video uploaded by "Well Off Media" on Saturday, a reporter appeared to ask Shedeur a question about his father's involvement in his process to go pro. However, the young signal-caller had a fitting response for the query (27:28):

"Yeah, dad ain't out there playing for me. Now, you acting like he's out there snapping the ball and telling me now in the mic, 'Hey, throw this right here.'

"Naa, he's not doing that at all. So, he just oversees everything and you know, I was really playing for the OC (offensive coordinator). That was my OC all those times, different times by the way. And I still proved myself."

While there have been a few reports suggesting that Coach Prime might influence which team Shedeur will play for in the NFL, the young signal-caller appears to have a fair idea on what he needs to do for his career.

Shedeur began his college football journey at Jackson State in 2021 when he played under his father for two years. When Coach Prime was hired by Colorado in 2023, the quarterback followed in his footsteps and played two years with the Buffs before deciding to go pro.

Shedeur Sanders' draft stock reportedly takes a hit after Colorado QB opts out of Combine workouts

Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Getty

After Shedeur Sanders' solid 2024 season with the Colorado Buffaloes, many believed that he would be the first quarterback off the board in this year's NFL draft.

However, since Shedeur did not play in the East-West Shrine Bowl and opted against participating in the on-field workouts at the Combine, many believe that his draft stock has taken a hit.

Now, several draft analysts believe that Miami quarterback Cam Ward is likely to be the first quarterback taken this year.

Shedeur will likely look to strengthen his draft stock once again during CU's Pro Day later in March.

