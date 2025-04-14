Dak Prescott inks an emotional message following the death of LSU WR Kyren Lacy

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott shared a short message on Sunday relating to the death of Kyren Lacy. The former LSU wide receiver was found dead inside his car in Houston on Saturday night by an apparent suicide after being chased by authorities.

Prescott, a vocal advocate for mental health after the death of his brother to suicide, shared a short message relating to suicide in an Instagram post on Sunday. Lacy’s death was a reminder of the need to prioritize mental health.

"Please!!! Ask 4 Help," Prescott wrote on his Instagram story. "It Doesn't Have to End that Way!"

Kyren Lacy ended his college football career at LSU on a brilliant note and was projected as a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft. However, his life turned around after he was accused of causing a crash that killed a 78-year-old man and then fleeing without calling for help. The hearing of the case was billed to start on Monday.

Mental health and suicide prevention are the core pillars of Dak Prescott’s “Faith. Fight. Finish” Foundation. The quarterback has used his platform to encourage others to seek help and prioritize their mental well-being while providing help to those with mental health issues.

Family and friends mourn the death of Kyren Lacy

Family, friends, associates and the entire football world have mourned the death of Kyren Lacy since the news broke out. He comes as a big loss to the sport at a crucial time in his career.

The wide receiver's father, Kenny Lacy, took to social media to express the feeling of the entire family following the loss of their loved one.

"Our lives have changed forever and this will never be ok, but God needed my baby more than he was needed here," Kenny Lacy wrote on Facebook. "This has to be the biggest pill our families have had to swallow but I know the love and compassion in our families will get us through."

LSU also released a statement on the loss of its former wide receiver. Kyren Lacy played three seasons with the Tigers, from 2022 to 2024.

"We're saddened to learn of the tragic passing of former LSU football student-athlete Kyren Lacy," LSU said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones, as well as his former teammates and coaches impacted by his passing."

A host of Lacy's teammates at LSU, including Jayden Daniels, also reacted to his tragic demise. Fans across the country have also expressed their feelings about the sudden death of the wide receiver.

