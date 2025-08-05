Dakorien Moore's GF Juvie sends 3-word message as Oregon star fires bold message ahead of 2025 CFB season 

Dakorien Moore has not played a snap on the college gridiron yet, but the expectations surrounding Oregon’s five-star freshman wide receiver are already immense. Ranked as the No. 1 receiver in the 2025 class, Moore’s Spring Game performance has him in the good graces of Ducks coach Dan Lanning, who usually brings freshmen along slowly. Excited about his freshman season, Moore shared a couple of pictures on Instagram in his Oregon No. 1 jersey. “Year 1, I got something for the world to see … #unszn,” he captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHis girlfriend, Juvie, showed her affection for him, commenting: “I love you.” Source: @dakorien4moore/InstagramLining up with starters, Moore showed promise and built early chemistry with quarterbacks Dante Moore and Austin Novosad in the Spring Game in April.With veterans Tez Johson, Traeshan Holden and Terrance Ferguson now in the NFL, Moore is in the running for a starting role, competing alongside Kyler Kasper, Gary Bryant Jr., Jurrion Dickey, Jeremiah McClellan and Malik Benson. Moore was Keelon Russell’s go-to target at his high school in Duncanville, Texas. Over his final two seasons, he totaled 2,983 receiving yards and 37 touchdowns. Dan Lanning and Oregon players on Dakorien MooreIn an interview with Sports Illustrated's Bri Amaranthus in July, Dan Lanning and Dakorien Moore’s teammates showered plenty of praise on him. &quot;He wants to be perfect,&quot; Lanning said. &quot;He works extremely hard. He does. He has huge expectations, and I think that's hard, but he's handled that really, really well. He loves ball. He works every single day to get better. Really talented, obviously, and I think he'll make a big impact for our team. So I'm excited to see what Dakorien does.&quot;Linebacker Bryce Boettcher called Moore “as quick as lightning” and compared his play style to former Ducks player Tez Johnson: &quot;We were doing seven on, a couple weeks ago and they threw a bubble screen to him and I was going to tag off on him. (He) had almost Tez Johnson-like elusiveness. I was like, 'Holy smokes.'&quot;Johnson was Oregon’s leading receiver for the past two seasons and holds the school record for most catches in a single season (86). Tight end Kenyon Sadiq also called Moore a “great person”, adding: “A playmaker mentality and capabilities from him. He's doing a great job of just going out there and learning and absorbing as much information as he can.”Dakorien Moore and Co. open their season at home against Montana State on Aug. 30. How do you think the Oregon Ducks will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.