Dallas gets dethroned as host of CFP Finals 2029: Report

Action Network's Brett McMurphy reports that the College Football Playoff National Championship may not be held in Dallas, Texas anytime soon. On Monday, the college football insider shared that Tampa, Florida replaced Dallas to hold the event in 2029 due to a scheduling conflict, via X/Twitter.

McMurphy also reported the following locations for the championship game from 2027-2030.

"Breaking: Tampa replaces Dallas to host Jan. 22, 2029 @CFP Playoff title game, sources said. Other future national title sites, as I reported in May, remain Las Vegas (Jan. 25, 2027), New Orleans (Jan. 24, 2028) & Miami (Jan. 21, 2030). Tampa also hosted 2017 title game. Dallas couldn't host in 2029 because of scheduling conflicts, sources said," McMurphy posted.

The College Football Playoff National Championship will also be held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, on Jan. 19, 2026.

On Monday, the No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes (13-2) will play the No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (14-1) in the championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The last time both teams played each other was on Sep. 23, 2023, when the Buckeyes won, 17-14, in a close game.

One of the key players of the matchup for Ohio State was running back TreVeyon Henderson, who had 14 carries for 104 yards and one touchdown. Former Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord also completed 21 of 37 passes for 240 yards.

When was the last time the CFP was held in Dallas?

The last time the College Football Playoff National Championship occurred in Dallas was on Jan. 12, 2015. Ohio State faced the Oregon Ducks at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Buckeyes dominated the Oregon Ducks to a 42-20 victory. Former Ohio State and NFL star running back Ezekiel Elliott ended the game with 36 carries for 246 yards and four touchdowns.

Head to Head: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

The Buckeyes are coming into the game with momentum after a 28-14 win over the No. 5 Texas Longhorns (13-3) in the Cotton Bowl Classic on Jan. 10. Ohio State's strong performance showed they can be a threat on offense and defense against Notre Dame.

Quarterback Will Howard completed 24 of 33 passes for 289 yards and one touchdown. He'll have wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate active to make key plays in the championship game.

Notre Dame struggled offensively in their 27-24 win against the No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions (13-3) in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 9. However, the Fighting Irish defense played a significant role in their victory. One key moment was cornerback Christian Gray's interception in the fourth quarter. The Fighting Irish defense will be crucial in their chances of defeating Ohio State.

