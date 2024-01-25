"Damn good dawg": Georgia faithful bid farewell to beloved winningest mascot Uga X who died in his sleep

Georgia announced the death of Uga X on Tuesday at the age of 10. The English bulldog served as the program’s mascot during the most successful era in its history, standing on the sideline as the team went 91-18 under Kirby Smart.

Popularly known as Que, it was made the program’s mascot in 2015 with the title Uga X. It was only 2 years old when it was collared and served eight seasons as Georgia's mascot. During this time, the Bulldogs recorded two national titles and two SEC championships.

“He will always be remembered as a Damn Good Dawg,” the university said in a statement.

"The news of Uga X’s death has been a shock to many Bulldogs fans. The beloved mascot, which died in its sleep, is one of the most popular in the school’s history considering the success recorded during its tenure."

Here's a look at some of the reactions online as fans bid farewell.

Uga X and the history of Georgia's live mascot

Uga X retired from service following the conclusion of the 2022 college football season as the 10th mascot of Georgia. He was preceded by nine other mascots from the same bloodline.

The Uga mascots originated in 1956 when a law student at Georgia, Sonny Seiler, brought a bulldog to Georgia's first home game of the season. Following this, the football coach Wally Butts sought Seiler's permission to use the dog as Georgia's official mascot.

With the permission granted, Seiler’s friend and fellow law student, Billy Young, suggested the name “Uga.” Ever since, every official Uga has been owned and lived with the Seiler family in Savannah, Georgia. They are responsible for his upkeep and transportation to games.

Up to this point, 11 dogs have held the name "Uga." Each successor has been a descendant of the original Uga, often being the son of the preceding Uga. The current mascot is Uga XI, who is known as Boom.

Other programs that use a live mascot

Live mascots have been a phenomenon that has grown college football over time. A good number of programs in the landscape use live mascots.

There's Ralphie at Colorado, Bevo at Texas, Smokey at Tennessee, War Eagle at Auburn, Mike the Tiger at LSU and a host of others. Notably, it's been observed that fans are more attracted to live mascots over time.