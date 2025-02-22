“Damn, unc is aging”: CFB fans react as $14M worth Lane Kiffin makes an attendance at practice

Lane Kiffin has led the Ole Miss Rebels for five seasons, and in three of those seasons, they have achieved double-digit wins. They had 10 wins in 2024 and were in a position to make the College Football Playoff. However, a loss to Florida in the second-to-last game of the season ended their postseason hopes.

Not wanting to repeat the disappointing end to their 2024 season in 2025, Kiffin, who is worth $14 million per CelebrityNetWorth, has his team preparing in the offseason.

On Friday, he made an appearance at an offseason practice, and the Ole Miss Football X account posted a picture of the coach.

The image drew a reaction from college football fans, with one pointing out that it looks like Lane Kiffin is starting to age.

"Damn, unc is aging," one fan wrote.

"The grind never stops!!!!" one fan commented.

"Swag certified," one fan added.

Fans continued to talk about Lane Kiffin in the comments on X.

"You look cold coach," one fan wrote.

"Aura," another commented.

"The NCAA screwed him and countless other coaches with NIL money. Pride doesn’t pay," one fan added.

Lane Kiffin adds a former NFL head coach to his coaching staff

Not wanting to repeat the disappointing end of last season, Lane Kiffin has been searching for ways to improve his team. Ahead of the 2024 season, Kiffin brought in former NFL head coach Joe Judge as a senior analyst.

Before last season, there was a rule that prevented analysts from actively coaching at practice. However, the NCAA has changed the rule, allowing people like Judge to participate with the team more actively. So, Judge is expected to take a more active role with the team this season.

As a former quarterbacks coach, Judge is expected to work closely with sophomore QB Austin Simmons, who is projected to take over the starting job from Jaxson Dart.

Dart spoke at the Senior Bowl about the importance of having coaches with NFL experience on the team.

"Not a lot of people talk about the NFL coaching experience that we have," said Dart. "I mean, at one time Coach Kiffin was the youngest head coach to ever be in the NFL. Coach Judge, obviously with his experience with the Patriots and him being a head coach for the Giants."

Now Joe Judge will be able to take a more active role with the Rebels alongside Kiffin.

