“Damn this is war right here”: CFB fans have thrilling reaction as Marcus Freeman and Ryan Day meet up ahead of the Natty showdown

Ryan Day and Marcus Freeman had a joint press conference ahead of the 2025 National championship game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

However, it has been noted that the pair did not shake hands, or any kind of close contact when they had their picture taken by the National Championship Trophy.

Here is how College Football fans reacted to this standoff.

"Damn this is war right here .Gonna be a great game." This fan said

"That body language 👀" Another fan said

"We want blood !!!!" A third fan said

These fans have taken note of the posture of Ohio State coach Ryan Day in the video

"I wish Ryan Day didn't hang his head so much. He does it a lot." This fan said

"Someone is staring at their own shoelaces on the way out." Another fan said

"Cryin Ryan’s head is always down like a soft cuck. #GoIrish " A third fan said

This fan spoke about Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman

"What I would give to be a fly on the wall for @Marcus_Freeman1 pregame speech. Willing to be he’d have me ready to run through a wall" The fan said

While this fan thought that handshakes should have happened between the two coaches

"Handshake should have happened. Conducting oneself with human decency and respect is not bs and is the ND way." The fan said

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman on the similarities between the teams

Despite these two coaches leading very different teams, there are many similarities between the Buckeyes and the Fighting Irish. This was something that Marcus Freeman spoke about during his press conference on Sunday morning.

“Yeah, when I think about the similarities, more than anything I think the expectations that both programs have for themselves. Every season you go into the season wanting to be national champions. Obviously Ohio State has achieved that goal in more recent years than we have, but those are the expectations, to be at the mountaintop."

"I think there’s not a tremendous amount of programs that can truly say that every year. I think that’s part of the reason why we’re both at these places."

Ohio State and Notre Dame are both historic programs where there is almost an expectation to be a leading team. It is easier for Ohio State to prove this due to their conference status, by making conference championship games a clear of showing how good they are.

But a national championship win is worth a lot more than a conference. Freeman knows this, and despite the Buckeyes' recent success, he is confident that the trophy will be on its way to South Bend, Indiana, on Tuesday morning.

