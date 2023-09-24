"[Dan] Lanning can take his shots now, while he can": Skip Bayless fires back at Oregon HC for shading Deion Sanders and Colorado Buffs

Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning was not shy with his words while dissing Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes. The Ducks are one of the strongest teams currently in college football and are expected to be a contender for the college football playoffs.

'Undisputed' host Skip Bayless called out Dan Lanning for his words and took to social media to show his support for Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.

In a tweet that was shared by Bayless, he justified Coach Prime's position and status in the college football world at the moment. Bayless stated that Sanders is trying to send out a recruiting message for Colorado as the best place for aspiring players. The tweet also talked about how Dan Lanning is cautious and worried about the legacy Coach Prime is building with the Buffs, and that he can fire his shots while he still can.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

"Yes, Deion has done a lot of talking.. because he's great at it and he's trying to send a recruiting message that Colorado is THE PLACE TO BE. The Lannings of the world are SCARED TO DEATH of what Deion is building. So Lanning can take his shots now, while he can. But #HeComing", Bayless tweeted.

However, Lanning and his team were able to dismantle Colorado completely and hand them their first loss of the season. The Oregon Ducks were in complete control of the game, with Colorado managing to prevent a whitewash in the dying moments of the game with a final scoreline of 42-6.

Dan Lanning fired shots at Deion Sanders and his Colorado team in his pregame speech

The Oregon coach sure had his own way of motivating his team before they took to the field against the Buffs. Deion Sanders has been the talk of the town after leading a newly revamped Colorado to a 3-0 campaign this year before this loss. Dan Lanning was seen fired up in the locker room before the game, as he was getting his players mentally ready to continue on their undefeated run.

Expand Tweet

"The Cinderella story is over, men. They're fighting for clicks, we're fighting for wins. There's a difference. This game ain't going to be played in Hollywood. It's going to be played on the grass", Lanning said.

It looks like the coach's words stuck true to his players when they took the field. The Oregon Ducks are 4-0 this campaign, continue to remain undefeated and are one of the favorites for a playoff spot.