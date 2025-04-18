Dan Lanning drops his verdict on potential NFL future after Oregon dominates in Big Ten conference

Dan Lanning is more than happy with where he is at this stage of his coaching career. Starting off his career as a GA, switching multiple jobs, and working under several legends of the game, Lanning finally made his way back to Eugene in 2022.

He has seen exceptional growth in Oregon, having personally transformed the program into a powerhouse in college football. When asked about his plans for the future, especially in coaching roles in the NFL, Lanning's response came with no hesitation.

It was a big 'No' from his end.

While speaking to “Bussin' with the Boys” this week, Lanning opened up about his plans as a football coach. He made it extremely clear that the liberty and support that he enjoys in college football would not be possible in the NFL. Especially when it comes to connecting with the players, amateur athletes are the best compared to the pro leagues.

“No, used to want to...I think you figure out, like we talked about earlier, where do you really fit? Like, where? Like, where's your niche. And I do feel like this age group is like, the group that I connect with, unbelievably,” Lanning said to former NFL stars Will Compton and Taylor Lewan on Tuesday. [Timestamp - 2:12:47]

“I always think back to it seems like everybody's always thinking about, what's next, what's next, what's next. And for me, like, I'm more of the, 'Thank you, like, I get to do this here, like, I can't imagine going to do this somewhere else because of the opportunity that Oregon has given me.' And then so often, everybody's like, 'Well, I can go do this somewhere.'

"Like, I want to do it here. I want to make it happen here, because they believed in me, right? It wasn't like I was a head coach coming from somewhere else, you know. Here, I was a D coordinator and hadn't been a head coach. I coached a third grade basketball team in high school. Like, so they gave me an opportunity,” he added.

Lanning is content in his position and is not reluctant to admit it. His ties with his family is also a big factor in the 39-year-old opting for a college position.

However, Lanning stressed on the fact that winning is important in order to retain his position in Oregon. Otherwise, he might have to shift without even opting for the NFL.

Dan Lanning will be aiming for a national championship in 2025

The 39-year-old coach could have big ambitions heading to a new campaign, especially after dominating in a new conference. Their first year at Big Ten ended with a perfect 13-0. It is a huge milestone, since the league houses some of the top programs in the country, like Michigan, Ohio State, and many others.

Despite all these challenges, the Ducks made their way effortlessly. Lanning would be looking to follow the same path with an aim to win games in the playoffs and punch a national championship ticket. Last season, they fumbled against Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.

Nothing less than a natty could be on the cards since Lanning has also strengthened his commitment to the program with a massive extension he signed in March, making him one of the highest paid college football coaches in the country.

