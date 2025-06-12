Dan Lanning reveals "critical" thing Dante Moore should do to fill Dillon Gabriel's shoes amid Oregon's QB1 battle with Austin Novosad, Luke Moga

The Oregon Ducks are hoping to replicate their successful 2024 season this year. Last year, Dan Lanning led the Ducks to a Big Ten title in what was their first year in the conference.
However, there is one major difference between this year's side and last year's: the quarterback. With Dillon Gabriel in the NFL, the Ducks have turned to Dante Moore to lead them to success. However, there is a possibility of a quarterback battle for the role, so the spot is not guaranteed for Moore.
On Thursday, Lanning spoke with ESPN and gave one critical thing that Moore (or whoever the quarterback will be) should do in order to help replicate the success of their predecessor.
"What I think is really critical is that they have to be themselves," Lanning said (Timestamp: 8:40). "But, we've got to figure out what they can handle."
Being the quarterback of a program where a lot is expected in terms of success is a daunting task, especially for someone with limited experience in the role, like Moore.
While he was briefly the starting quarterback for the UCLA Bruins in 2023, he has not played since.
Lanning's request that Moore just be himself and will develop and learn the offense throughout the training camp is the best way to lessen the shock of going into leading a program this big. If he can do this, Oregon could again be contenders for the Big Ten and maybe the national championship next season.
However, there are multiple quarterbacks in the running for the role, and while Moore is the most experienced member of the group, there is a chance that the role may not be his.
Who could challenge Dante Moore for the starting quarterback role for Oregon?
Dante Moore's biggest rival for the role is Austin Novosad. This will be his third year with the program (he was redshirted as a true freshman), and he has been able to have some time on the field. These have all been in the tail end of blowout games.
However, on Thursday's edition of the "Locked On Ducks" podcast, insider Spencer McLaughlin reported that Novosad may not be at the program for long. McLaughlin said that if the Oregon offensive coordinator, Will Stein, leaves the program, Novosad will go too. The Stanford Cardinal have been theorized as his destination.
Moore's other rival for the role is Luke Moga. He was a true freshman during the 2024 season and did not play at all.
