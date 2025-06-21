Dan Lanning's elite QB recruit for 2026 class shows proof of love from Oregon during visit to Eugene 

Oregon’s efforts on the 2026 recruiting trail have seen both highs and lows in recent weeks. However, Dan Lanning and his staff are working relentlessly to land top talent, including four-star quarterback Matt Ponatoski, who is in Eugene this week for an official visit.

Ponatoski posted a photo from his visit, showing a personalized welcome. This included a sleek black gift bag, custom Nike sneakers, Oregon-themed socks, a whistle and stopwatch on a yellow lanyard, as well as a variety of informational flyers and cards.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound athlete is expected to play both football and baseball at the collegiate level. Before arriving in Eugene, he participated in the Elite 11 quarterback competition on Thursday, where he stood out by completing 17 of 20 passes during the pro day event, earning him the title of pro day champion.

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic praised Ponatoski’s showing:

"The two-sport star has an electric arm, having been clocked at 97 mph as a pitcher. That arm wowed me Thursday morning in his 7-on-7 performance. The 6-1, 196-pounder, who is uncommitted, made two “wow” throws to receivers who didn’t look open at all, but he fired the ball into the only spot he could and completed the passes. It was impressive."

During the 7-on-7 segment, Ponatoski went 15-for-22, throwing three touchdowns and taking one sack. He is the No. 20 quarterback in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

As a junior in the 2024 season, Ponatoski threw for 4,085 passing yards, 56 touchdowns and three interceptions. Kentucky and Arkansas are battling with Oregon for his commitment.

Oregon secures commitment of Kobe Bryant's nephew

Five-star safety Jett Washington, the nephew of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, committed to Oregon's 2026 class on Thursday. The Nevada native chose Dan Lanning's program over USC, Ohio State, Texas A&M and Alabama.

"My relationship with the coaches has been big," Washington told 247Sports. "When you're there, you feel the energy. It's everywhere inside that building and just being around coach Dan Lanning, he's a defensive head coach and always involved in the defense, so you know you're going to get development."

As a junior in the 2024 season, Washington had 38 tackles, five interceptions and a forced fumble, leading the Bishop Gorman Gaels to a Nevada 5A state title. The Ducks now have nine committed players in the 2026 class, and Washington joins tight end Kendre Harrison as the second five-star prospect in the room.

