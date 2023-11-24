The Oregon Ducks are enjoying quite the success as the regular season reaches its end. They have lost just one game so far, at the hands of the Washington Huskies, and are a part of the conversation to make the playoffs. Their QB Bo Nix is becoming a hot contender for this year's Heisman trophy.

The last game of the regular season for the Ducks is against Oregon State this weekend. But before going against their Pac-12 rivals, Dan Lanning's team is taking the foot off the pedal and enjoying the arrival of the holiday season.

In a post shared by the program's football account on Instagram, we see the team and coaching staff get together in the football facility to celebrate Thanksgiving. In the photos, they are seen enjoying a buffet laid out. The caption posted with the photos reads:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"grateful for our Duck family"

Prior to Thanksgiving, the Ducks secured a five-game winning streak and dismantled Arizona State 49-13 in Week 12. The win helped them still be hopeful of securing a playoff berth and fighting for the national championship.

Bo Nix had an incredible game against Arizona State. He went on to put up 404 passing yards and six TD passes, bringing his overall record for the season to 3,539 passing yards and 35 TD passes.

Oregon vs Oregon State rivalry game of Week 13

The Ducks will face the Beavers on Saturday, November 24, at their home ground. The game will be broadcast live on FOX Network and will kick off at 8:30 p.m. ET.

So far, both these teams have faced each other 126 times. The Oregon Ducks lead the series 67-49-10 and will be looking forward to take revenge after losing 38-34 to the Beavers last season.